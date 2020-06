Amenities

Conveniently located 2-Bedroom on Manhattan's Upper East Side. Only 2 flights up!The apartment features an updated Kitchen with full size appliances and a microwave. Glowing hardwood floors and exposed brick. Tons of closet space. Marble tiled bathroom. Both bedrooms feature ample closet space and room to accommodate a Queen-size bed. The building is located only a few short blocks from both the (Q) Subway Line on 2nd Avenue and the (6) Subway Line on Lexington Ave making your commute a breeze. Other points of interest include Lenox Hill Hospital and Hunter College a short distance away. To see this great opportunity please arrange a showing.