Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Description This Upper West Side ?pre-war low rise is a few blocks away from Central Park and 15 minutes away from Columbia University. Enjoy living in this well maintained walk-up building. Transportation is convenient with 1 Train a short distance from the building on Broadway and West 110th street. Cats and small dogs are accepted, so bring your furry friend with you.?Dishwasher; Washer/Dryer in unit; Gas Stove; Cable TV/Internet Hookup; Refrigerator; Stainless Steel AppliancesAll photos, amenities, and descriptions are a direct feed from the brokerage.When calling refer to Joseph (718)-679-2079 or email joseph@movenyc.netFeatures & Amenities No Fee Laundry In Unit Dishwasher Stainless Steel Appliances Dogs Allowed Cats Allowed Exclusive