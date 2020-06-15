131 West 85th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

A true oasis in the city!!!

Stunning 1 bedroom with a beautiful Large PRIVATE backyard located less than 2 blocks from Central Park.

Step outside in your private garden and take a nap in your own hammock for lazy weekends, watch the birds, grill your favorite meal. Garden includes heat lamp, grill, hammock and multiple tables and chairs.



Apartment LD is a peaceful and QUIET spacious apartment that offers hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings and three large closets. A generous sized sunken kitchen with granite counter tops, dishwasher and microwave. A sunken living room that offers 4 large windows that look out into the patio/garden. The bathroom is completely renovated with rainfall showerhead and porcelain tile floors. The bedroom offers two large closets and two windows that look into the garden. Pets are allowed



Please reach out for a virtual tour or more information