131 West 85th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

131 West 85th Street

131 West 85th Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

131 West 85th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit L-D · Avail. now

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
A true oasis in the city!!!
Stunning 1 bedroom with a beautiful Large PRIVATE backyard located less than 2 blocks from Central Park.
Step outside in your private garden and take a nap in your own hammock for lazy weekends, watch the birds, grill your favorite meal. Garden includes heat lamp, grill, hammock and multiple tables and chairs.

Apartment LD is a peaceful and QUIET spacious apartment that offers hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings and three large closets. A generous sized sunken kitchen with granite counter tops, dishwasher and microwave. A sunken living room that offers 4 large windows that look out into the patio/garden. The bathroom is completely renovated with rainfall showerhead and porcelain tile floors. The bedroom offers two large closets and two windows that look into the garden. Pets are allowed

Please reach out for a virtual tour or more information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 West 85th Street have any available units?
131 West 85th Street has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 West 85th Street have?
Some of 131 West 85th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 West 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
131 West 85th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 West 85th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 West 85th Street is pet friendly.
Does 131 West 85th Street offer parking?
No, 131 West 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 131 West 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 West 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 West 85th Street have a pool?
No, 131 West 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 131 West 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 131 West 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 131 West 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 West 85th Street has units with dishwashers.
