129 West 94th Street

Townhouse living at its best! Enjoy this spacious, Triplex apartment on conveniently located West 94th Street, off of Columbus Avenue-only 1 block to Central Park & Trader Joe's. Apartment has its own private entrance and features a large living space, a renovated chef's style kitchen with white quartz counters & stainless appliances and a dining area off of the kitchen. There is also a terrace off of the dining with stairs leading down to your own large private garden. The top two floors consist of 5 bedrooms, including a Master with en-suite bath. Many charming details including original woodwork, fireplaces and 11 foot ceilings on the main living (parlor) level. Washer & Dryer in unit. This very flexible layout allows for a flexible living space and makes working from home a breeze! Please call or email today for more details.