129 West 94th Street

129 West 94th Street · (212) 957-4100
Location

129 West 94th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit TRIPLEX · Avail. now

$13,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Townhouse living at its best! Enjoy this spacious, Triplex apartment on conveniently located West 94th Street, off of Columbus Avenue-only 1 block to Central Park & Trader Joe's. Apartment has its own private entrance and features a large living space, a renovated chef's style kitchen with white quartz counters & stainless appliances and a dining area off of the kitchen. There is also a terrace off of the dining with stairs leading down to your own large private garden. The top two floors consist of 5 bedrooms, including a Master with en-suite bath. Many charming details including original woodwork, fireplaces and 11 foot ceilings on the main living (parlor) level. Washer & Dryer in unit. This very flexible layout allows for a flexible living space and makes working from home a breeze! Please call or email today for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 West 94th Street have any available units?
129 West 94th Street has a unit available for $13,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 West 94th Street have?
Some of 129 West 94th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 West 94th Street currently offering any rent specials?
129 West 94th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 West 94th Street pet-friendly?
No, 129 West 94th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 129 West 94th Street offer parking?
No, 129 West 94th Street does not offer parking.
Does 129 West 94th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 West 94th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 West 94th Street have a pool?
No, 129 West 94th Street does not have a pool.
Does 129 West 94th Street have accessible units?
No, 129 West 94th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 129 West 94th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 West 94th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
