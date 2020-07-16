All apartments in New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

126 West 123rd Street

126 West 123rd Street · (917) 280-5971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

126 West 123rd Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing Deal!!!

NO FEE!!! DIRECT DEAL WITH THE LANDLORD!!

Virtual tour available upon request

Large Duplex 2/Br 2/Full bathroom apartment with 2 Balconies and private Rooftop!

The apartment features hardwood floors
Central a/c,
Full appliances kitchen,
2/full bathrooms,
Large closets
South & North exposures,
Two King size bedrooms,
High ceilings,
Washer dryer hookup,
2 PRIVATE BALCONIES PLUS LARGE AND PRIVATE ROOFTOP!!!

Well maintained walk-up building.
Pets OK.
Plz feel free to contact me for showing or more info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 West 123rd Street have any available units?
126 West 123rd Street has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 West 123rd Street have?
Some of 126 West 123rd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 West 123rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
126 West 123rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 West 123rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 West 123rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 126 West 123rd Street offer parking?
No, 126 West 123rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 126 West 123rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 West 123rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 West 123rd Street have a pool?
No, 126 West 123rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 126 West 123rd Street have accessible units?
No, 126 West 123rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 126 West 123rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 West 123rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
