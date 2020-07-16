126 West 123rd Street

Amenities
Amazing Deal!!!
NO FEE!!! DIRECT DEAL WITH THE LANDLORD!!
Virtual tour available upon request
Large Duplex 2/Br 2/Full bathroom apartment with 2 Balconies and private Rooftop!
The apartment features hardwood floors
Central a/c,
Full appliances kitchen,
2/full bathrooms,
Large closets
South & North exposures,
Two King size bedrooms,
High ceilings,
Washer dryer hookup,
2 PRIVATE BALCONIES PLUS LARGE AND PRIVATE ROOFTOP!!!
Well maintained walk-up building.
Pets OK.
Plz feel free to contact me for showing or more info