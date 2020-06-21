124 West 87th Street

Amenities

124 West 87th, Duplex Available for mid-July move in.Here is a chance to experience Private Townhouse living on the Upper West Side. This beautiful three bedroom duplex, consisting of the parlor and garden level, has all the space, drama and style one could ask for. Twelve foot ceilings, huge windows, and your own BACK YARD make this a perfect home for entertaining, work and living. Given today's need for space and safety, you have found the perfect spot.A massive dinning room with high windows connects to an elegant open kitchen, with an updated fresh new design. The living room has huge windows overlooking the garden, with a home office for those working from home. Stairs lead down to the beautiful brick yard.The master bedroom is quiet and private, with a second home office and a massive spa bath bathroom with soaking tub, separate water closet and a huge double shower. Perfect home Oasis.Two additional bedrooms, one with separate entrance (previously used for professional psychology use).Contact us for virtual showing or a safe, socially distant showing.