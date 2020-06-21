All apartments in New York
Find more places like 124 West 87th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
124 West 87th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

124 West 87th Street

124 West 87th Street · (904) 860-2098
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

124 West 87th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$14,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
124 West 87th, Duplex Available for mid-July move in.Here is a chance to experience Private Townhouse living on the Upper West Side. This beautiful three bedroom duplex, consisting of the parlor and garden level, has all the space, drama and style one could ask for. Twelve foot ceilings, huge windows, and your own BACK YARD make this a perfect home for entertaining, work and living. Given today's need for space and safety, you have found the perfect spot.A massive dinning room with high windows connects to an elegant open kitchen, with an updated fresh new design. The living room has huge windows overlooking the garden, with a home office for those working from home. Stairs lead down to the beautiful brick yard.The master bedroom is quiet and private, with a second home office and a massive spa bath bathroom with soaking tub, separate water closet and a huge double shower. Perfect home Oasis.Two additional bedrooms, one with separate entrance (previously used for professional psychology use).Contact us for virtual showing or a safe, socially distant showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 West 87th Street have any available units?
124 West 87th Street has a unit available for $14,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 124 West 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
124 West 87th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 West 87th Street pet-friendly?
No, 124 West 87th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 124 West 87th Street offer parking?
No, 124 West 87th Street does not offer parking.
Does 124 West 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 West 87th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 West 87th Street have a pool?
No, 124 West 87th Street does not have a pool.
Does 124 West 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 124 West 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 124 West 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 West 87th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 West 87th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 West 87th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 124 West 87th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
63 Wall Street
67 Wall Street Ct
New York, NY 10005
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity