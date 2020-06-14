124 West 79th Street

Amenities

A video tour is available.Stunning Classic 6 ideally located on the famous West 79th Street Museum block. Approximately 2000- square feet, this apartment features 3 bedrooms, including a master suite, 3 full bathrooms, separate kitchen, living room, and a formal dining room. The foyer has 2 large coat closets and flows into an expansive living room with large windows overlooking West 79th street. Double French doors lead into the formal dining room, which is excellent for entertaining. The separate large gourmet eat-in kitchen is brand new with custom countertops, lots of cabinet space, and new top of the line appliances, including a dishwasher, washer, and dryer. The master suite has a huge walk-in closet and a luxurious new bath with a double sink vanity. There are an additional 2 bedrooms with generous closet space and 2 bathrooms. This pre war elevator building has a 24 hour doorman, live in resident manager, and a full staff. Stunning lobby and hallways with only three or four apartments per floor, giving you a feeling of true privacy. There is fitness room, children's playroom, bike storage, as well as an additional laundry room in the building. Fios, Spectrum, and RCN already in building. Pets are welcome upon approval.Located close to Central Park, Natural History Museum, public transportation, top schools, restaurants, cafes, and boutique shops that line Columbus Avenue.Advertised net effective rent based on a 26 month lease, please email for more details. StoneCrest1126