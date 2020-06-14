All apartments in New York
124 West 79th Street

124 West 79th Street · (347) 685-1115
Location

124 West 79th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
A video tour is available.Stunning Classic 6 ideally located on the famous West 79th Street Museum block. Approximately 2000- square feet, this apartment features 3 bedrooms, including a master suite, 3 full bathrooms, separate kitchen, living room, and a formal dining room. The foyer has 2 large coat closets and flows into an expansive living room with large windows overlooking West 79th street. Double French doors lead into the formal dining room, which is excellent for entertaining. The separate large gourmet eat-in kitchen is brand new with custom countertops, lots of cabinet space, and new top of the line appliances, including a dishwasher, washer, and dryer. The master suite has a huge walk-in closet and a luxurious new bath with a double sink vanity. There are an additional 2 bedrooms with generous closet space and 2 bathrooms. This pre war elevator building has a 24 hour doorman, live in resident manager, and a full staff. Stunning lobby and hallways with only three or four apartments per floor, giving you a feeling of true privacy. There is fitness room, children's playroom, bike storage, as well as an additional laundry room in the building. Fios, Spectrum, and RCN already in building. Pets are welcome upon approval.Located close to Central Park, Natural History Museum, public transportation, top schools, restaurants, cafes, and boutique shops that line Columbus Avenue.Advertised net effective rent based on a 26 month lease, please email for more details. StoneCrest1126

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 West 79th Street have any available units?
124 West 79th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 West 79th Street have?
Some of 124 West 79th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 West 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
124 West 79th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 West 79th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 West 79th Street is pet friendly.
Does 124 West 79th Street offer parking?
No, 124 West 79th Street does not offer parking.
Does 124 West 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 West 79th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 West 79th Street have a pool?
No, 124 West 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 124 West 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 124 West 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 124 West 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 West 79th Street has units with dishwashers.
