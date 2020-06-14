All apartments in New York
122 Greenwich Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

122 Greenwich Avenue

122 Greenwich Avenue · (845) 797-4749
Location

122 Greenwich Avenue, New York, NY 10011
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 15 · Avail. now

$9,350

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
gym
green community
hot tub
Rare opportunity to rent in one of the most exclusive boutique buildings in the West Village.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis.

#15 at One Jackson Square offers unobstructed southern facing floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Jackson Square Park from both the living room and bedroom. The sun-filled open-concept space and 10' ceilings allow for easy flow between your custom Molteni kitchen, living room and dining area. At over 1,100sf, the apartment features a washer/dryer, full second bath, and an additional den that can serve as an office, nursery or guest room. The large spa-like master bath is equipped with dual vanities, separate tub, shower and Calacatta marble floors and counters. The finest materials have been sourced for the apartment including oak flooring, Dornbracht fixtures, walnut cabinetry, Miele and sub-zero appliances.

Building amenities include a 24-hour doorman, perfectly-appointed entertaining lounge, fitness center, spa treatment room, catering kitchen, and landscaped courtyard garden. It was also the first LEED-registered green building in the West Village.

Comprised of 30 sophisticated condominium residences, One Jackson Square is a stunning architectural landmark that exudes the vitality of its coveted West Village location. The internationally-respected development team at Hines and RFR, with architect William Pedersen of Kohn Pedersen Fox, have created sensational one, two and three-bedroom homes that offer panoramic views of Jackson Square Park and other magnificent city vistas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Greenwich Avenue have any available units?
122 Greenwich Avenue has a unit available for $9,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 Greenwich Avenue have?
Some of 122 Greenwich Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Greenwich Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
122 Greenwich Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Greenwich Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 Greenwich Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 122 Greenwich Avenue offer parking?
No, 122 Greenwich Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 122 Greenwich Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 Greenwich Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Greenwich Avenue have a pool?
No, 122 Greenwich Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 122 Greenwich Avenue have accessible units?
No, 122 Greenwich Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Greenwich Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Greenwich Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
