122 Greenwich Avenue

Rare opportunity to rent in one of the most exclusive boutique buildings in the West Village.



Pets allowed on a case by case basis.



#15 at One Jackson Square offers unobstructed southern facing floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Jackson Square Park from both the living room and bedroom. The sun-filled open-concept space and 10' ceilings allow for easy flow between your custom Molteni kitchen, living room and dining area. At over 1,100sf, the apartment features a washer/dryer, full second bath, and an additional den that can serve as an office, nursery or guest room. The large spa-like master bath is equipped with dual vanities, separate tub, shower and Calacatta marble floors and counters. The finest materials have been sourced for the apartment including oak flooring, Dornbracht fixtures, walnut cabinetry, Miele and sub-zero appliances.



Building amenities include a 24-hour doorman, perfectly-appointed entertaining lounge, fitness center, spa treatment room, catering kitchen, and landscaped courtyard garden. It was also the first LEED-registered green building in the West Village.



Comprised of 30 sophisticated condominium residences, One Jackson Square is a stunning architectural landmark that exudes the vitality of its coveted West Village location. The internationally-respected development team at Hines and RFR, with architect William Pedersen of Kohn Pedersen Fox, have created sensational one, two and three-bedroom homes that offer panoramic views of Jackson Square Park and other magnificent city vistas.