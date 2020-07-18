All apartments in New York
121 E 23RD ST.
Last updated June 30 2020 at 2:29 AM

121 E 23RD ST.

121 East 23rd Street · (609) 709-9560
121 East 23rd Street, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
NO FEE! This true one bedroom is an excellent find in the elegant neighborhood of Gramercy Park! This is one of the best deals available in a new condo building in all of Gramercy Flatiron area. Walk right in and enjoy plenty of closet space, cherry wood floors, new stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops and a marble bath. A breakfast bar and spacious, sunny living room give this layout tons of functional space. The large bedroom also offers great natural light! This unit is North facing on the 7th floor and gets perfect light. Dont miss out on an incredible opportunity to be in one of Gramercys finest new buildings at the best price on the block!AREA: Bulls Head Tavern, Eataly, Gramercy Park, Shake Shack, Madison Square Park, ACE Hotel, Dos Caminos, Vertigo BUILDING: 24/7 Doorman Fitness Room Rooftop Deck Lounge Bike Room Courtyard Laundry Room Elevator Transporation: 4, 5, 6, N, R, Q Trains M101, M102, M103 Bus Lines****IMPORTANT NOTE*** If you are planning on moving in the next 15 days please put URGENT in the subject of the email or state this in a voicemail in order to have your inquiry handled with priority.Condo Application Required ***Images are of unit 8H, which has the same layout and level of renovation*** Gross rent is $3,400. Rent is net effective based on a 12 month lease with two weeks free rent.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 121 E 23RD ST. have any available units?
121 E 23RD ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 E 23RD ST. have?
Some of 121 E 23RD ST.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 E 23RD ST. currently offering any rent specials?
121 E 23RD ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 E 23RD ST. pet-friendly?
No, 121 E 23RD ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 121 E 23RD ST. offer parking?
No, 121 E 23RD ST. does not offer parking.
Does 121 E 23RD ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 E 23RD ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 E 23RD ST. have a pool?
No, 121 E 23RD ST. does not have a pool.
Does 121 E 23RD ST. have accessible units?
No, 121 E 23RD ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 121 E 23RD ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 E 23RD ST. has units with dishwashers.
