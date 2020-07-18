121 E 23RD ST.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard doorman elevator gym on-site laundry bike storage

NO FEE! This true one bedroom is an excellent find in the elegant neighborhood of Gramercy Park! This is one of the best deals available in a new condo building in all of Gramercy Flatiron area. Walk right in and enjoy plenty of closet space, cherry wood floors, new stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops and a marble bath. A breakfast bar and spacious, sunny living room give this layout tons of functional space. The large bedroom also offers great natural light! This unit is North facing on the 7th floor and gets perfect light. Dont miss out on an incredible opportunity to be in one of Gramercys finest new buildings at the best price on the block!AREA: Bulls Head Tavern, Eataly, Gramercy Park, Shake Shack, Madison Square Park, ACE Hotel, Dos Caminos, Vertigo BUILDING: 24/7 Doorman Fitness Room Rooftop Deck Lounge Bike Room Courtyard Laundry Room Elevator Transporation: 4, 5, 6, N, R, Q Trains M101, M102, M103 Bus Lines****IMPORTANT NOTE*** If you are planning on moving in the next 15 days please put URGENT in the subject of the email or state this in a voicemail in order to have your inquiry handled with priority.Condo Application Required ***Images are of unit 8H, which has the same layout and level of renovation*** Gross rent is $3,400. Rent is net effective based on a 12 month lease with two weeks free rent.