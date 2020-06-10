All apartments in New York
120 East 89th Street

120 East 89th Street · (212) 317-7834
Location

120 East 89th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4E · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
No Fee! Please include your move in date and if you have any pets with your inquiry. Please review the video tour: https://youtu.be/QqGBiOReN6A

Beautiful pre war building in the heart of Upper East Side! King size master bedroom, plenty of closets including a walk-in, hardwood floors throughout the apartment, high ceilings with moldings. Large entry foyer separating the apartment from the building's hallway for additional privacy. Oversized windowed kitchen has dining area and full size stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and a microwave. Elevator, laundry room, live in super, storage (for a fee) and beautiful private garden for residents of the building. Located on East 89th Street between Lexington and Park. Near 4, 5, 6 trains, Central Park, Starbucks, Whole Foods, Shopping on 86th street and one of the best restaurants in NYC. Pets ok on a case by case basis with landlord's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 East 89th Street have any available units?
120 East 89th Street has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 East 89th Street have?
Some of 120 East 89th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 East 89th Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 East 89th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 East 89th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 East 89th Street is pet friendly.
Does 120 East 89th Street offer parking?
No, 120 East 89th Street does not offer parking.
Does 120 East 89th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 East 89th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 East 89th Street have a pool?
No, 120 East 89th Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 East 89th Street have accessible units?
No, 120 East 89th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 East 89th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 East 89th Street has units with dishwashers.
