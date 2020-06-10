120 East 89th Street

Amenities

Beautiful pre war building in the heart of Upper East Side! King size master bedroom, plenty of closets including a walk-in, hardwood floors throughout the apartment, high ceilings with moldings. Large entry foyer separating the apartment from the building's hallway for additional privacy. Oversized windowed kitchen has dining area and full size stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and a microwave. Elevator, laundry room, live in super, storage (for a fee) and beautiful private garden for residents of the building. Located on East 89th Street between Lexington and Park. Near 4, 5, 6 trains, Central Park, Starbucks, Whole Foods, Shopping on 86th street and one of the best restaurants in NYC. Pets ok on a case by case basis with landlord's approval.