Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

120 East 13th Street

120 East 13th Street · (646) 327-8792
Location

120 East 13th Street, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-F · Avail. now

$5,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. WORK FROM HOME. LEGAL LIVE WORK OR OFFICE
1300SF, 1.5 baths, Union Square loft space with a great vibe. 2 large skylights. 50 ft long, 25 ft wide, high ceiling, amazing 30 feet of closets, exposed brick, wood beams, windows on two sides North & East. Flexibility to do with what you wish, multi-purpose open layout, walls allowed. Large chef's kitchen, with all new appliances, granite countertop, plenty of storage and center island. Large full bath with double sinks and granite countertop. 1.5 baths. Washer/Dryer in unit. Complete privacy. No neighbors above or below you. This can be solely residential or live & work or office.

Location. Location. Location. Union Square Park is your backyard. Surrounded by Whole Foods, the outdoor green market, theatres, great shopping, restaurants, nightlife with all the Subways nearby and speedy bus service on 14th Street. Pied-a-terre, office, residence or combination - all allowed. Sorry, no shares, no pets. UNFURNISHED.

No landlord restrictions on the timing of moving in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 East 13th Street have any available units?
120 East 13th Street has a unit available for $5,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 East 13th Street have?
Some of 120 East 13th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 East 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 East 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 East 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 120 East 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 120 East 13th Street offer parking?
No, 120 East 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 120 East 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 East 13th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 East 13th Street have a pool?
No, 120 East 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 East 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 120 East 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 East 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 East 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
