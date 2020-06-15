120 East 13th Street

Amenities

1300SF, 1.5 baths, Union Square loft space with a great vibe. 2 large skylights. 50 ft long, 25 ft wide, high ceiling, amazing 30 feet of closets, exposed brick, wood beams, windows on two sides North & East. Flexibility to do with what you wish, multi-purpose open layout, walls allowed. Large chef's kitchen, with all new appliances, granite countertop, plenty of storage and center island. Large full bath with double sinks and granite countertop. 1.5 baths. Washer/Dryer in unit. Complete privacy. No neighbors above or below you. This can be solely residential or live & work or office.



Location. Location. Location. Union Square Park is your backyard. Surrounded by Whole Foods, the outdoor green market, theatres, great shopping, restaurants, nightlife with all the Subways nearby and speedy bus service on 14th Street. Pied-a-terre, office, residence or combination - all allowed. Sorry, no shares, no pets. UNFURNISHED.



No landlord restrictions on the timing of moving in.