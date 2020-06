Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated rent controlled walk in closets elevator microwave

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator rent controlled

** Serious inquiries only ** This is a fee apt ** if you would like to hear of our NO FEE options, please contact us directly and we would be more than happy to let you know what we have coming up ** Extra large, rent stabilized 1 bedroom conveniently located in the heart of murray hill. Extremely rare 500 sqft private outdoor terrace. Building has been meticulously well-maintained and also has an elevator. Inquire asap as this deal will not last long. furnished option also available upon request. bond1599101