Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

117 Beekman Street

117 Beekman Street · (516) 289-1649
Location

117 Beekman Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
bike storage
Seaport Park Condominium, 117 Beekman Street, is an unusual and boutique condominium building that was built in 1918. It has high ceilings, large windows and loft-like layouts. Many apartments have serene water views. It is in the heart of the 13 block South Street Seaport historic district. There is a full-time doorman, video intercom, central laundry and small bicycle storage. Fulton street shopping and Pier 17th is steps away. Many small restaurants and wine bars are in the area as well. lsr261927

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Beekman Street have any available units?
117 Beekman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 Beekman Street have?
Some of 117 Beekman Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Beekman Street currently offering any rent specials?
117 Beekman Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Beekman Street pet-friendly?
No, 117 Beekman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 117 Beekman Street offer parking?
No, 117 Beekman Street does not offer parking.
Does 117 Beekman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Beekman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Beekman Street have a pool?
No, 117 Beekman Street does not have a pool.
Does 117 Beekman Street have accessible units?
No, 117 Beekman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Beekman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Beekman Street has units with dishwashers.
