Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated elevator doorman bike storage

Seaport Park Condominium, 117 Beekman Street, is an unusual and boutique condominium building that was built in 1918. It has high ceilings, large windows and loft-like layouts. Many apartments have serene water views. It is in the heart of the 13 block South Street Seaport historic district. There is a full-time doorman, video intercom, central laundry and small bicycle storage. Fulton street shopping and Pier 17th is steps away. Many small restaurants and wine bars are in the area as well. lsr261927