Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:18 PM

116 Mott Street

116 Mott Street · (646) 286-4494
Location

116 Mott Street, New York, NY 10013
Chinatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 27E · Avail. now

$2,994

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this impeccably stylish Two bedroom, one bathroom, fully renovated, traditionally loft like residence. Change your views on downtown living with this open floor-plan drenched in sunlight, original hardwood floors, high ceilings, exposed brick, gorgeous newly redesigned kitchen with maple raised panel cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The windowed bathroom has new white subway tiles and vintage tile flooring. An effortless level of comfort is created in the living space. Step out of your home and into the intersection of Chinatown and Little Italy. Nearby lies the heart of SoHo, TriBeCa and the Lower East Side. While nearby subway stops give you access to all that the city has to offer, 4 blocks to Canal St N,Q,R,J,Z,6 and Grand St B,D,F,M.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Mott Street have any available units?
116 Mott Street has a unit available for $2,994 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 116 Mott Street currently offering any rent specials?
116 Mott Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Mott Street pet-friendly?
No, 116 Mott Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 116 Mott Street offer parking?
No, 116 Mott Street does not offer parking.
Does 116 Mott Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Mott Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Mott Street have a pool?
No, 116 Mott Street does not have a pool.
Does 116 Mott Street have accessible units?
No, 116 Mott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Mott Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Mott Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Mott Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Mott Street does not have units with air conditioning.
