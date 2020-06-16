116 Mott Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome home to this impeccably stylish Two bedroom, one bathroom, fully renovated, traditionally loft like residence. Change your views on downtown living with this open floor-plan drenched in sunlight, original hardwood floors, high ceilings, exposed brick, gorgeous newly redesigned kitchen with maple raised panel cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The windowed bathroom has new white subway tiles and vintage tile flooring. An effortless level of comfort is created in the living space. Step out of your home and into the intersection of Chinatown and Little Italy. Nearby lies the heart of SoHo, TriBeCa and the Lower East Side. While nearby subway stops give you access to all that the city has to offer, 4 blocks to Canal St N,Q,R,J,Z,6 and Grand St B,D,F,M.