All apartments in New York
Find more places like 116 East 57th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
116 East 57th Street
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:58 AM

116 East 57th Street

116 East 57th Street · (646) 748-4983
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

116 East 57th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
NO FEE!
PREVIOUSLY RENOVATED three bedroom/two bathroom, full floor apartment in a prime East 57th Street location! This apartment features wide plank hardwood flooring throughout, high ceilings, large windows which provide endless sunshine, queen sized bedrooms, balcony, open chef's kitchen with all full sized stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, WASHER/DRYER in unit, exposed brick, tons of closet space, decorative fireplace, and spacious living room for entertaining! Pet Friendly, Rooftop Deck, and Free Gym! Conveniently located to great restaurants, shops and all transportation! To view this apartment call, email or text Clyde Hoxha anytime day or night
646-748-4983

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 East 57th Street have any available units?
116 East 57th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 East 57th Street have?
Some of 116 East 57th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 East 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
116 East 57th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 East 57th Street pet-friendly?
No, 116 East 57th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 116 East 57th Street offer parking?
No, 116 East 57th Street does not offer parking.
Does 116 East 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 East 57th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 East 57th Street have a pool?
No, 116 East 57th Street does not have a pool.
Does 116 East 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 116 East 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 116 East 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 East 57th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 116 East 57th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity