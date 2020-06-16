116 East 57th Street

Amenities

PREVIOUSLY RENOVATED three bedroom/two bathroom, full floor apartment in a prime East 57th Street location! This apartment features wide plank hardwood flooring throughout, high ceilings, large windows which provide endless sunshine, queen sized bedrooms, balcony, open chef's kitchen with all full sized stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, WASHER/DRYER in unit, exposed brick, tons of closet space, decorative fireplace, and spacious living room for entertaining! Pet Friendly, Rooftop Deck, and Free Gym! Conveniently located to great restaurants, shops and all transportation! To view this apartment call, email or text Clyde Hoxha anytime day or night

646-748-4983