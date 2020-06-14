All apartments in New York
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:59 PM

115 West 126th Street

115 West 126th Street · (212) 381-2562
Location

115 West 126th Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
This well located Central Harlem floor thru 1 bedroom apartment also has a bonus/home office room that is multi purposed. This tranquil apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a four unit townhouse. Natural bamboo floors highlight this home. Living room gets excellent light through its oversized south facing windows. The modern kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, and has a pass thru to the living room. The large bedroom is facing the backyard garden, and is very tranquil. Excellent closet space throughout. There is also a 5 ft x 5 ft locked storage room in the basement available for rent (additional cost applies). Laundry room in the basement. Near to the 125th Street Shopping Hub, and close to the 2 and 3 trains. Whole Foods one block away. Restaurants nearby by like Corner Social, Red Rooster, and Chez Lucienne. Sorry, no dogs allowed. Available June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 West 126th Street have any available units?
115 West 126th Street has a unit available for $2,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 West 126th Street have?
Some of 115 West 126th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 West 126th Street currently offering any rent specials?
115 West 126th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 West 126th Street pet-friendly?
No, 115 West 126th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 115 West 126th Street offer parking?
No, 115 West 126th Street does not offer parking.
Does 115 West 126th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 West 126th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 West 126th Street have a pool?
No, 115 West 126th Street does not have a pool.
Does 115 West 126th Street have accessible units?
No, 115 West 126th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 115 West 126th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 West 126th Street has units with dishwashers.
