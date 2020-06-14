115 West 126th Street

Amenities

This well located Central Harlem floor thru 1 bedroom apartment also has a bonus/home office room that is multi purposed. This tranquil apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a four unit townhouse. Natural bamboo floors highlight this home. Living room gets excellent light through its oversized south facing windows. The modern kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, and has a pass thru to the living room. The large bedroom is facing the backyard garden, and is very tranquil. Excellent closet space throughout. There is also a 5 ft x 5 ft locked storage room in the basement available for rent (additional cost applies). Laundry room in the basement. Near to the 125th Street Shopping Hub, and close to the 2 and 3 trains. Whole Foods one block away. Restaurants nearby by like Corner Social, Red Rooster, and Chez Lucienne. Sorry, no dogs allowed. Available June 1st.