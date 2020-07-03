All apartments in New York
115 Washington Place
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:29 PM

115 Washington Place

115 West Washington Place · (212) 994-3251
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

115 West Washington Place, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$2,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
True one bedroom
...Separate, spacious living area
...Windows in every room
...Separate, eat-in kitchen
...Ample cabinet and shelf space
...3 large closets
...Hardwood floors
...High ceilings
...Bathtub with shower
...Secured entry
...Voice intercom
...Sorry, no pets
...Various shops, restaurants, bars and public parks in the area
...2 blocks to Washington Square Park
...Minutes to the 1 train at Christopher Street and the A,C,E, B, D, F and M trains at West 4th Street
...---
...Laundry room
...Resident Super
...---
...SORRY NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Washington Place have any available units?
115 Washington Place has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 115 Washington Place currently offering any rent specials?
115 Washington Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Washington Place pet-friendly?
No, 115 Washington Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 115 Washington Place offer parking?
No, 115 Washington Place does not offer parking.
Does 115 Washington Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Washington Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Washington Place have a pool?
No, 115 Washington Place does not have a pool.
Does 115 Washington Place have accessible units?
No, 115 Washington Place does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Washington Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Washington Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Washington Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Washington Place does not have units with air conditioning.
