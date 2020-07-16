114 East 13th Street

Amenities

Welcome home to the American Felt Building located steps away from Union Square.At over 1,100 square feet with 13 foot ceilings, this airy loft is truly expansive. This fantastic home has just been beautifully renovated peppered with thoughtful details throughout. It features a chef's style open kitchen with high end appliances: wine fridge, convection oven, dishwasher and Viking range. This one bedroom has massive closet space, built in shelving, waterworks bath fixtures, washer dryer in-unit and a quiet southern exposure.The American Felt Building is a piece of Village history once home of the American Felt Company, which supplied the hammer and bushing felt for the Steinway pianos. This condo has a full time doorman, a roof deck and common garden area for the private use of the building residents. If you're interested in seeing this amazing home, please contact me for a virtual showing!