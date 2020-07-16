All apartments in New York
114 East 13th Street

Location

114 East 13th Street, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$6,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
doorman
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
Welcome home to the American Felt Building located steps away from Union Square.At over 1,100 square feet with 13 foot ceilings, this airy loft is truly expansive. This fantastic home has just been beautifully renovated peppered with thoughtful details throughout. It features a chef's style open kitchen with high end appliances: wine fridge, convection oven, dishwasher and Viking range. This one bedroom has massive closet space, built in shelving, waterworks bath fixtures, washer dryer in-unit and a quiet southern exposure.The American Felt Building is a piece of Village history once home of the American Felt Company, which supplied the hammer and bushing felt for the Steinway pianos. This condo has a full time doorman, a roof deck and common garden area for the private use of the building residents. If you're interested in seeing this amazing home, please contact me for a virtual showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 East 13th Street have any available units?
114 East 13th Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 East 13th Street have?
Some of 114 East 13th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 East 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
114 East 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 East 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 114 East 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 114 East 13th Street offer parking?
No, 114 East 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 114 East 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 East 13th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 East 13th Street have a pool?
No, 114 East 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 114 East 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 114 East 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 114 East 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 East 13th Street has units with dishwashers.
