Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:32 AM

111 Fulton Street

111 Fulton Street · (917) 409-8589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 Fulton Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$6,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
game room
pool
media room
LOFT like, floor to ceiling windows, 3 room home occupancy and 2 bath unit in the heart of the FINANCIAL DISTRICT! STUNNING Upscale Luxury Building! The third room is actually a home office converted into a spacious sleeping area. It is quite large and has a wall of custom closets. Luxurious bathrooms with glass enclosed showers, and double floating vanities. The master bedroom is an apartment in itself with its own en suite. Dark stained hard wood floors, central air conditioning, Bosch washer and dryer in unit, sleek Italian-style open kitchen complete with top of line appliances.District, 111 Fulton Street, is a luxurious condominium located in Manhattans Financial District. Building amenities include 24-hour doorman and concierge service, a fitness center, indoor swimming pool with jacuzzi and cold plunge, library, private screening room, game room,12,000 square feet of roof deck complete with cabanas, chaise lounges, reflecting pools, and views of downtown Manhattan. Right by the South Street Seaport, the new One World Trade Center, Brookfield Place, and the Hudson River waterfront. Super convenient access to 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, J, Z, and R lines at the Fulton Street Subway Hub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Fulton Street have any available units?
111 Fulton Street has a unit available for $6,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 Fulton Street have?
Some of 111 Fulton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
111 Fulton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Fulton Street pet-friendly?
No, 111 Fulton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 111 Fulton Street offer parking?
No, 111 Fulton Street does not offer parking.
Does 111 Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 Fulton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Fulton Street have a pool?
Yes, 111 Fulton Street has a pool.
Does 111 Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 111 Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Fulton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
