LOFT like, floor to ceiling windows, 3 room home occupancy and 2 bath unit in the heart of the FINANCIAL DISTRICT! STUNNING Upscale Luxury Building! The third room is actually a home office converted into a spacious sleeping area. It is quite large and has a wall of custom closets. Luxurious bathrooms with glass enclosed showers, and double floating vanities. The master bedroom is an apartment in itself with its own en suite. Dark stained hard wood floors, central air conditioning, Bosch washer and dryer in unit, sleek Italian-style open kitchen complete with top of line appliances.District, 111 Fulton Street, is a luxurious condominium located in Manhattans Financial District. Building amenities include 24-hour doorman and concierge service, a fitness center, indoor swimming pool with jacuzzi and cold plunge, library, private screening room, game room,12,000 square feet of roof deck complete with cabanas, chaise lounges, reflecting pools, and views of downtown Manhattan. Right by the South Street Seaport, the new One World Trade Center, Brookfield Place, and the Hudson River waterfront. Super convenient access to 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, J, Z, and R lines at the Fulton Street Subway Hub.