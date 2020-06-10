All apartments in New York
Last updated June 3 2020 at 9:44 AM

111 East 30th Street

111 East 30th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 East 30th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12-C · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
IPHONE VIDEO AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST! Live off Park Avenue South in this full service, sun-drenched, two-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium with a South facing terrace at the crossroads of NoMad and Murray Hill. Views and space abound as you enter through the foyer to see your very own stunning city landscape. The bedrooms are both generously sized with the master including a bathroom en-suite. Both have ample closets and are quiet. There is a pass-through kitchen with all the space you need to whip up a meal with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, and a microwave. The living room is generous enough for both living and dining making it perfect for entertaining. The Pierpont is a 52-unit luxury condominium with a 24-hour doorman, common roof deck with grill, fitness room, a common garden, laundry room, and it is pet friendly. It is on a gorgeous tree-lined block with a wonderful staff.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 East 30th Street have any available units?
111 East 30th Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 East 30th Street have?
Some of 111 East 30th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 East 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
111 East 30th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 East 30th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 East 30th Street is pet friendly.
Does 111 East 30th Street offer parking?
No, 111 East 30th Street does not offer parking.
Does 111 East 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 East 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 East 30th Street have a pool?
No, 111 East 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 111 East 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 111 East 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 111 East 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 East 30th Street has units with dishwashers.
