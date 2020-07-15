1080 Madison Avenue

Amenities

A stone's throw from the METROPOLITAN MUSEUM- Gorgeous, excellent condition, sun-flooded high floor 2bed/1.5bath apartment at a high-end boutique condo and in a premier location- a short block away from Central Park, the Metropolitan Museum and the best gourmet stores & shopping on Madison Avenue. Enjoy glorious light and open views to the West and East through oversize windows, beautiful hardwood floors, windowed kitchen with top of the line appliances. Only 2 apartments per floor. Full Service Condo. Pets allowed. Unfurnished.