Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

1080 Madison Avenue

1080 Madison Avenue · (917) 336-1749
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1080 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11-B · Avail. now

$6,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
A stone's throw from the METROPOLITAN MUSEUM- Gorgeous, excellent condition, sun-flooded high floor 2bed/1.5bath apartment at a high-end boutique condo and in a premier location- a short block away from Central Park, the Metropolitan Museum and the best gourmet stores & shopping on Madison Avenue. Enjoy glorious light and open views to the West and East through oversize windows, beautiful hardwood floors, windowed kitchen with top of the line appliances. Only 2 apartments per floor. Full Service Condo. Pets allowed. Unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 Madison Avenue have any available units?
1080 Madison Avenue has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1080 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 1080 Madison Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1080 Madison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1080 Madison Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1080 Madison Avenue offer parking?
No, 1080 Madison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1080 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1080 Madison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 1080 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1080 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1080 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1080 Madison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
