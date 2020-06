Amenities

*Video Tour Available**Unit Amenities:*-Separate Kitchen-Granite countertops-New Kitchen-New Bathroom-Excellent closet space-Queen size living space*Neighborhood Amenities:*- Steps to 1, B, C Trains- Tree Lined Street- Steps to Museum of Natural History- Steps to Central Park- Steps to Zabars- Super on Block- 3 Laundromats on Block*Please note price reflects owner concession of 1 month free. Gross rent is $2175**Please note these photos may be our model unit and reflect of typical finishes and floor plan but actual apartment may differ. Please contact us for video/virtual tour of the actual unit.*