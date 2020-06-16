All apartments in New York
108 Leonard Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

108 Leonard Street

108 Leonard Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

108 Leonard Street, New York, NY 10013
Civic Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-J · Avail. now

$6,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
pool table
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
media room
sauna
(AVAILABLE UNFURNISHED or FURNISHED, good for 1-2 year lease).
Tribeca's most iconic century-old building. Please call listing agent for showing appointment.
This is a rare listing in a brand new development condo. Enjoy this high quality and fresh apt in an amazing building. Apt features, Pre-War beauty, high ceiling, arched windows,Miele appliances including a 4 -burner gas cooktop with vented hood, convection oven, electric speed oven and wine refrigerator ! Fantini polished chrome fixtures are paired with a custom vanity and oversized walk-in shower. Wash and dryer in the unit.

Spread out over 20,000 square feet, the amenities here will include a fitness center, a 75-foot lap pool, a steam and sauna, a screening room, a billiards room with a wet bar, a residents lounge with a fireplace, and a rooftop lounge. Tribeca's most iconic century-old building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Leonard Street have any available units?
108 Leonard Street has a unit available for $6,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Leonard Street have?
Some of 108 Leonard Street's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Leonard Street currently offering any rent specials?
108 Leonard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Leonard Street pet-friendly?
No, 108 Leonard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 108 Leonard Street offer parking?
No, 108 Leonard Street does not offer parking.
Does 108 Leonard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Leonard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Leonard Street have a pool?
Yes, 108 Leonard Street has a pool.
Does 108 Leonard Street have accessible units?
No, 108 Leonard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Leonard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Leonard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
