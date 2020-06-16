108 Leonard Street

Amenities

(AVAILABLE UNFURNISHED or FURNISHED, good for 1-2 year lease).

Tribeca's most iconic century-old building. Please call listing agent for showing appointment.

This is a rare listing in a brand new development condo. Enjoy this high quality and fresh apt in an amazing building. Apt features, Pre-War beauty, high ceiling, arched windows,Miele appliances including a 4 -burner gas cooktop with vented hood, convection oven, electric speed oven and wine refrigerator ! Fantini polished chrome fixtures are paired with a custom vanity and oversized walk-in shower. Wash and dryer in the unit.



Spread out over 20,000 square feet, the amenities here will include a fitness center, a 75-foot lap pool, a steam and sauna, a screening room, a billiards room with a wet bar, a residents lounge with a fireplace, and a rooftop lounge. Tribeca's most iconic century-old building.