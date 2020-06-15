Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator bbq/grill lobby

Available for short term or long term and immediate occupancy!



Introducing Tribeca's best new luxury rental building. 106 Franklin Street is a collection of four floor-through lofts with private, keyed elevator and one spectacular maisonette with private garden.



This stunning, 2,500sf duplex Maisonette, will make you feel as if you are living in your own house. The upper level is expansive and offers both separate access from Franklin St as well as a private lobby entrance. The open chef's kitchen is complete with top-of the line appliances, such as Bosch dishwasher, Blue Star oven and vented range and Leibherr fridge. A large center island and countertops are quartzite and there is ample custom walnut cabinetry and pantry space. Off the kitchen is an enormous, lofty, living and dining room with 11' ceilings and sun flooded, South facing windows.



The gracious master bedroom suite boasts a large walk-in closet and en-suite bath with Asian Statuary Marble tiles, double sinks and vanities, separate shower, Bosch toilet and Kohler soaking tub. There is also a spacious second bedroom on this level and second bath complete with Asian Statuary Marble tiles, Bosch toilet and Kohler soaking tub.



A split stairway leads to the garden level with an enormous recreation room which can offer a variety of uses. With a wall of windows and bathroom, there is the flexibility to create one or two additional bedrooms. A sizable private, landscaped garden terrace offers tranquility and is perfect for morning coffee or entertaining.



Other highlights of this very special and unique offering include in-unit washer/dryers, central AC, wide plank white oak flooring, custom closets and recessed lighting throughout. A separate storage unit is included with each apartment. 106 Franklin Street residents will enjoy a beautiful landscaped, furnished roof deck with grill and outdoor kitchen and a highly sophisticated virtual doorman system for packages and deliveries.



This unique offering will not last!

*Garden level bath is currently a powder room, which can be converted into a full