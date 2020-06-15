All apartments in New York
Find more places like 106 Franklin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
106 Franklin Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

106 Franklin Street

106 Franklin Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Tribeca
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

106 Franklin Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit MAIS · Avail. now

$16,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
bbq/grill
lobby
Available for short term or long term and immediate occupancy!

Introducing Tribeca's best new luxury rental building. 106 Franklin Street is a collection of four floor-through lofts with private, keyed elevator and one spectacular maisonette with private garden.

This stunning, 2,500sf duplex Maisonette, will make you feel as if you are living in your own house. The upper level is expansive and offers both separate access from Franklin St as well as a private lobby entrance. The open chef's kitchen is complete with top-of the line appliances, such as Bosch dishwasher, Blue Star oven and vented range and Leibherr fridge. A large center island and countertops are quartzite and there is ample custom walnut cabinetry and pantry space. Off the kitchen is an enormous, lofty, living and dining room with 11' ceilings and sun flooded, South facing windows.

The gracious master bedroom suite boasts a large walk-in closet and en-suite bath with Asian Statuary Marble tiles, double sinks and vanities, separate shower, Bosch toilet and Kohler soaking tub. There is also a spacious second bedroom on this level and second bath complete with Asian Statuary Marble tiles, Bosch toilet and Kohler soaking tub.

A split stairway leads to the garden level with an enormous recreation room which can offer a variety of uses. With a wall of windows and bathroom, there is the flexibility to create one or two additional bedrooms. A sizable private, landscaped garden terrace offers tranquility and is perfect for morning coffee or entertaining.

Other highlights of this very special and unique offering include in-unit washer/dryers, central AC, wide plank white oak flooring, custom closets and recessed lighting throughout. A separate storage unit is included with each apartment. 106 Franklin Street residents will enjoy a beautiful landscaped, furnished roof deck with grill and outdoor kitchen and a highly sophisticated virtual doorman system for packages and deliveries.

This unique offering will not last!
*Garden level bath is currently a powder room, which can be converted into a full

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Franklin Street have any available units?
106 Franklin Street has a unit available for $16,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 Franklin Street have?
Some of 106 Franklin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
106 Franklin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
No, 106 Franklin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 106 Franklin Street offer parking?
No, 106 Franklin Street does not offer parking.
Does 106 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Franklin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 106 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 106 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 106 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Franklin Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 106 Franklin Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity