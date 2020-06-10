All apartments in New York
Find more places like 102 East 22nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
102 East 22nd Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

102 East 22nd Street

102 East 22nd Street · (212) 941-2570
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

102 East 22nd Street, New York, NY 10010
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3D · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Live at the crossroads of Gramercy and Flatiron in an Art Deco masterpiece! Apartment 3D is a renovated, oversized one bedroom / one bathroom home with a wood-burning fireplace and plenty of storage. The windowed kitchen boasts Carrera marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, porcelain herringbone flooring, and custom shelving. The windowed bathroom has Ann Saks subway tiles including classic black/white basket weave patterned floor tiles. This home also features, hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, beamed ceilings, south and east exposures, period light fixtures, and arched doorways. Located just off of Park Avenue South, be within reach of Madison Square Park, Gramercy Park, Union Square Farmer's Market, the City's most popular dining and retail options, as well as the 6 train entrance at the corner. 102 East 22nd Street features a Live-In Resident Manager, elevator, Laundry Room, Bike Storage and Intercom System. Sorry no pets. Available upon Board Approval - call today! See 360-degree Walking Tour on our website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 East 22nd Street have any available units?
102 East 22nd Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 East 22nd Street have?
Some of 102 East 22nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 East 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
102 East 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 East 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 102 East 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 102 East 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 102 East 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 102 East 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 East 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 East 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 102 East 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 102 East 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 102 East 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 102 East 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 East 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 102 East 22nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity