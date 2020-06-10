Amenities

Live at the crossroads of Gramercy and Flatiron in an Art Deco masterpiece! Apartment 3D is a renovated, oversized one bedroom / one bathroom home with a wood-burning fireplace and plenty of storage. The windowed kitchen boasts Carrera marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, porcelain herringbone flooring, and custom shelving. The windowed bathroom has Ann Saks subway tiles including classic black/white basket weave patterned floor tiles. This home also features, hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, beamed ceilings, south and east exposures, period light fixtures, and arched doorways. Located just off of Park Avenue South, be within reach of Madison Square Park, Gramercy Park, Union Square Farmer's Market, the City's most popular dining and retail options, as well as the 6 train entrance at the corner. 102 East 22nd Street features a Live-In Resident Manager, elevator, Laundry Room, Bike Storage and Intercom System. Sorry no pets. Available upon Board Approval - call today! See 360-degree Walking Tour on our website.