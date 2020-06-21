All apartments in New York
Find more places like 101 West 87th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
101 West 87th Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:25 PM

101 West 87th Street

101 West 87th Street · (212) 941-2503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

101 West 87th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 605 · Avail. now

$13,292

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
gym
NO FEE - Can be offered UNFURNISHED OR FURNISHED. Please note: Price is net effective.This spacious, recently renovated 3 BR 2.5 BA apartment is filled with light and has beautiful views of tree-lined streets and neighboring brownstones. It is located at 101 West 87th Street, at Columbus Ave., in a boutique full-service condominium building. This newly appointed and well-proportioned home features soaring ceilings and wide plank oak floors throughout. The expansive and pin drop quiet corner living room offers oversized bay windows, and floats above tree-lined streets and historic architecture.The modern open kitchen features custom white oak and quartz finishes, and top of the line appliances including a Liebherr refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, and a Bertazzoni oven. The open plan design of the kitchen / dining / living area is perfect for entertaining and relaxing.The king-sized south-facing master bedroom has ample room for in-bedroom furniture, and the ensuite bathroom offers a custom double white oak vanity with white Calacatta marble countertops. The master bedroom also features a spacious walk-in closet with built-in drawers and shelving.The generously proportioned second and third bedrooms also face south and are bright with day-long sunlight. The second bathroom includes a deep soaking bathtub and custom polished chrome Watermark fittings, and the additional powder room is well positioned near the living room for guests.This home also comes equipped with the convenience of a stackable in-unit washer/dryer, and a myriad of adjustable built-in shelving in closets and cabinets.101 West 87th Street is a luxury condominium located just one block from Central Park, right near the reservoir and Great Lawn. The full-time doormen and all staff are friendly and attentive, and the building is amenity rich, with a ground floor fitness center, well-stocked play room, club lounge, courtyard garden, roof deck with comfortable furniture and breathtaking views, and central laundry in the basement. The apartment comes with a basement storage unit as well. This neighborhood around the apartment building is home to a bevy of beloved neighborhood restaurants, cafes, and bars, as well as major public transportation (B,C,1,2,3, M7, M11, M86).Available immediately for a 1-year lease. Sorry, NO PETS allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 West 87th Street have any available units?
101 West 87th Street has a unit available for $13,292 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 West 87th Street have?
Some of 101 West 87th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 West 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 West 87th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 West 87th Street pet-friendly?
No, 101 West 87th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 101 West 87th Street offer parking?
No, 101 West 87th Street does not offer parking.
Does 101 West 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 West 87th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 West 87th Street have a pool?
No, 101 West 87th Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 West 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 101 West 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 West 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 West 87th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 101 West 87th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity