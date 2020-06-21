Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard doorman gym

NO FEE - Can be offered UNFURNISHED OR FURNISHED. Please note: Price is net effective.This spacious, recently renovated 3 BR 2.5 BA apartment is filled with light and has beautiful views of tree-lined streets and neighboring brownstones. It is located at 101 West 87th Street, at Columbus Ave., in a boutique full-service condominium building. This newly appointed and well-proportioned home features soaring ceilings and wide plank oak floors throughout. The expansive and pin drop quiet corner living room offers oversized bay windows, and floats above tree-lined streets and historic architecture.The modern open kitchen features custom white oak and quartz finishes, and top of the line appliances including a Liebherr refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, and a Bertazzoni oven. The open plan design of the kitchen / dining / living area is perfect for entertaining and relaxing.The king-sized south-facing master bedroom has ample room for in-bedroom furniture, and the ensuite bathroom offers a custom double white oak vanity with white Calacatta marble countertops. The master bedroom also features a spacious walk-in closet with built-in drawers and shelving.The generously proportioned second and third bedrooms also face south and are bright with day-long sunlight. The second bathroom includes a deep soaking bathtub and custom polished chrome Watermark fittings, and the additional powder room is well positioned near the living room for guests.This home also comes equipped with the convenience of a stackable in-unit washer/dryer, and a myriad of adjustable built-in shelving in closets and cabinets.101 West 87th Street is a luxury condominium located just one block from Central Park, right near the reservoir and Great Lawn. The full-time doormen and all staff are friendly and attentive, and the building is amenity rich, with a ground floor fitness center, well-stocked play room, club lounge, courtyard garden, roof deck with comfortable furniture and breathtaking views, and central laundry in the basement. The apartment comes with a basement storage unit as well. This neighborhood around the apartment building is home to a bevy of beloved neighborhood restaurants, cafes, and bars, as well as major public transportation (B,C,1,2,3, M7, M11, M86).Available immediately for a 1-year lease. Sorry, NO PETS allowed.