Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

100 WEST 25TH STREET

100 West 25th Street · (631) 599-0699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 West 25th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $3900 · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
hot tub
lobby
MASSIVE GORGEOUS NEW 1BR IN DOORMAN,GYM - Property Id: 107760

Empire State and Chrysler Building Views!12 foot ceilings and tons of light in this spacious luxury MASSIVE 1BR features a fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops, tile floors and full-size Stainless-steel appliances and floor to ceiling windows
KING SIZE BEDROOM
The stunning HOME is as beautiful to look at as it is to look from with its glass wall faade and dramatic floor to ceiling windows. features the best Manhattan living has to offer, including a 24-hour concierge-attended marble and limestone lobby, fully equipped fitness center, 2500 sq ft landscaped second floor roof terrace, and residences featuring granite kitchens and marble baths, floor-to-ceiling window walls, custom double hung closets, water filtration system, and spectacular panoramic City and River views.
CONTACT ASAP 9173121552
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107760
Property Id 107760

(RLNE5843567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 WEST 25TH STREET have any available units?
100 WEST 25TH STREET has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 WEST 25TH STREET have?
Some of 100 WEST 25TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 WEST 25TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
100 WEST 25TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 WEST 25TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 WEST 25TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 100 WEST 25TH STREET offer parking?
No, 100 WEST 25TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 100 WEST 25TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 WEST 25TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 WEST 25TH STREET have a pool?
No, 100 WEST 25TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 100 WEST 25TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 100 WEST 25TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 100 WEST 25TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 WEST 25TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
