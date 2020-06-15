100 WEST 25TH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge doorman gym hot tub lobby

MASSIVE GORGEOUS NEW 1BR IN DOORMAN,GYM - Property Id: 107760



Empire State and Chrysler Building Views!12 foot ceilings and tons of light in this spacious luxury MASSIVE 1BR features a fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops, tile floors and full-size Stainless-steel appliances and floor to ceiling windows

KING SIZE BEDROOM

The stunning HOME is as beautiful to look at as it is to look from with its glass wall faade and dramatic floor to ceiling windows. features the best Manhattan living has to offer, including a 24-hour concierge-attended marble and limestone lobby, fully equipped fitness center, 2500 sq ft landscaped second floor roof terrace, and residences featuring granite kitchens and marble baths, floor-to-ceiling window walls, custom double hung closets, water filtration system, and spectacular panoramic City and River views.

CONTACT ASAP 9173121552

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107760

Property Id 107760



(RLNE5843567)