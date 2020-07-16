All apartments in New York
100 Chambers Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:17 AM

100 Chambers Street

100 Chambers Street · (917) 538-4223
Location

100 Chambers Street, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$4,400

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Full floor, authentic loft in the heart of TriBeCa. With 10' ceilings, an abundance of California Closets and storage, large windows with north/south exposures, an open layout, eat-in island kitchen equipped with GE dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator, all stainless, this loft is perfect for those looking for unobstructed space ripe with original loft charm and the convenience of modern living. Located conveniently on Chambers Street between Church and Broadway, steps from Whole Foods, the A/C/E/1/2/3 and N/R subway lines. This is a three flight walkup. Showings will begin on August 1. *furniture is staged

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Chambers Street have any available units?
100 Chambers Street has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Chambers Street have?
Some of 100 Chambers Street's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Chambers Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 Chambers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Chambers Street pet-friendly?
No, 100 Chambers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 100 Chambers Street offer parking?
No, 100 Chambers Street does not offer parking.
Does 100 Chambers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Chambers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Chambers Street have a pool?
No, 100 Chambers Street does not have a pool.
Does 100 Chambers Street have accessible units?
No, 100 Chambers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Chambers Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Chambers Street has units with dishwashers.
