100 Chambers Street

Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning range refrigerator

Full floor, authentic loft in the heart of TriBeCa. With 10' ceilings, an abundance of California Closets and storage, large windows with north/south exposures, an open layout, eat-in island kitchen equipped with GE dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator, all stainless, this loft is perfect for those looking for unobstructed space ripe with original loft charm and the convenience of modern living. Located conveniently on Chambers Street between Church and Broadway, steps from Whole Foods, the A/C/E/1/2/3 and N/R subway lines. This is a three flight walkup. Showings will begin on August 1. *furniture is staged