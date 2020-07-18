10 Jones St 4C

Amenities
2Bed/1Bath Duplex in West Village! - Property Id: 164634
This unique 2 Bedroom Duplex boasts
- oak Flooring throughout
- a newly updated kitchen
- dishwasher
- laundry room in the building.
- Very responsive on-site super!
A Unique Must see!! Available for Nov 1st Move-in. Contact me today to view this or any others I have in the building or surrounding areas!
Located in the heart of Greenwich Village, Jones Street is wonderfully situated on a quiet tree-lined street between West 4th Street and Bleecker Street, and 6th & 7th Avenues. Close to all West Village eateries, shops and clubs, this building is just a short walk from Soho, Tribeca, Little Italy and Chinatown. The subway is only one block away.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/10-jones-st-new-york-ny-unit-4c/164634
Property Id 164634
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5964914)