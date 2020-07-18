10 Jones St 4C

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils

2Bed/1Bath Duplex in West Village! - Property Id: 164634



This unique 2 Bedroom Duplex boasts

- oak Flooring throughout

- a newly updated kitchen

- dishwasher

- laundry room in the building.

- Very responsive on-site super!



A Unique Must see!! Available for Nov 1st Move-in. Contact me today to view this or any others I have in the building or surrounding areas!



Located in the heart of Greenwich Village, Jones Street is wonderfully situated on a quiet tree-lined street between West 4th Street and Bleecker Street, and 6th & 7th Avenues. Close to all West Village eateries, shops and clubs, this building is just a short walk from Soho, Tribeca, Little Italy and Chinatown. The subway is only one block away.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/10-jones-st-new-york-ny-unit-4c/164634

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5964914)