All apartments in New York
Find more places like 10 Jones St 4C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
10 Jones St 4C
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

10 Jones St 4C

10 Jones St · (347) 886-9525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

10 Jones St, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4C · Avail. now

$4,525

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2Bed/1Bath Duplex in West Village! - Property Id: 164634

This unique 2 Bedroom Duplex boasts
- oak Flooring throughout
- a newly updated kitchen
- dishwasher
- laundry room in the building.
- Very responsive on-site super!

A Unique Must see!! Available for Nov 1st Move-in. Contact me today to view this or any others I have in the building or surrounding areas!

Located in the heart of Greenwich Village, Jones Street is wonderfully situated on a quiet tree-lined street between West 4th Street and Bleecker Street, and 6th & 7th Avenues. Close to all West Village eateries, shops and clubs, this building is just a short walk from Soho, Tribeca, Little Italy and Chinatown. The subway is only one block away.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/10-jones-st-new-york-ny-unit-4c/164634
Property Id 164634

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5964914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Jones St 4C have any available units?
10 Jones St 4C has a unit available for $4,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Jones St 4C have?
Some of 10 Jones St 4C's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Jones St 4C currently offering any rent specials?
10 Jones St 4C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Jones St 4C pet-friendly?
No, 10 Jones St 4C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 10 Jones St 4C offer parking?
No, 10 Jones St 4C does not offer parking.
Does 10 Jones St 4C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Jones St 4C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Jones St 4C have a pool?
No, 10 Jones St 4C does not have a pool.
Does 10 Jones St 4C have accessible units?
No, 10 Jones St 4C does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Jones St 4C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Jones St 4C has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 10 Jones St 4C?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
1422 Third Avenue
1422 3rd Avenue
New York, NY 10028
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity