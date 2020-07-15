1 BOGARDUS PLACE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

No fee!*Unit Details*- Jr 1 Bed- Stainless Steel Appliances- Granite Countertops- Hardwood Floors- Renovated Kitchen- Large Closets*Building Details*- Elevator- Laundry- On-Site Super- River and Park Views*Please note these photos may be our model unit and reflect of typical finishes and floor plan but actual apartment may differ. Please contact us for video/virtual tour of the actual unit.*Fort George is home to Fort Tryon Park (offering breath taking views of the Hudson River) and The Cloisters Museum, only 2 blocks away from the property. The property is convenient to super markets, Post Office, Dining options on 187th and 181st. For mass transit, the 'A' Express Train at 190th and the 1 Train at 191st are just a few blocks away. (30 Minutes to Midtown).