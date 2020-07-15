All apartments in New York
Find more places like 1 BOGARDUS PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1 BOGARDUS PLACE
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:51 PM

1 BOGARDUS PLACE

1 Bogardus Place · (917) 903-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Washington Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1 Bogardus Place, New York, NY 10040
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
No fee!*Unit Details*- Jr 1 Bed- Stainless Steel Appliances- Granite Countertops- Hardwood Floors- Renovated Kitchen- Large Closets*Building Details*- Elevator- Laundry- On-Site Super- River and Park Views*Please note these photos may be our model unit and reflect of typical finishes and floor plan but actual apartment may differ. Please contact us for video/virtual tour of the actual unit.*Fort George is home to Fort Tryon Park (offering breath taking views of the Hudson River) and The Cloisters Museum, only 2 blocks away from the property. The property is convenient to super markets, Post Office, Dining options on 187th and 181st. For mass transit, the 'A' Express Train at 190th and the 1 Train at 191st are just a few blocks away. (30 Minutes to Midtown).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 BOGARDUS PLACE have any available units?
1 BOGARDUS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 BOGARDUS PLACE have?
Some of 1 BOGARDUS PLACE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 BOGARDUS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1 BOGARDUS PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 BOGARDUS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1 BOGARDUS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1 BOGARDUS PLACE offer parking?
No, 1 BOGARDUS PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 1 BOGARDUS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 BOGARDUS PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 BOGARDUS PLACE have a pool?
No, 1 BOGARDUS PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1 BOGARDUS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1 BOGARDUS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1 BOGARDUS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 BOGARDUS PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1 BOGARDUS PLACE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity