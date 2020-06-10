All apartments in Brooklyn
99 South 3rd Street
99 South 3rd Street

99 South 3rd Street · (718) 280-3274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

99 South 3rd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3C · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

No fee! This extra large one bedroom in South Williamsburg checks everything off the list:-Elevator building-king size bedroom,-In-unit washer/dryer, -private balcony with great Bridge views -dishwasher-central air and heat-video intercom-large living roomSituated on South 3rd between Bedford and Berry, you are near some amazing restaurants and bars. Domino park just a few blocks away, The new Whole Foods as well as the Bedford Ave shopping district. You are also equidistant from the L train at Bedford Avenue or the J,M,Z trains at Marcy Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 South 3rd Street have any available units?
99 South 3rd Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 99 South 3rd Street have?
Some of 99 South 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 South 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
99 South 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 South 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 99 South 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 99 South 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 99 South 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 99 South 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 99 South 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 South 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 99 South 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 99 South 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 99 South 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 99 South 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 99 South 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 99 South 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 99 South 3rd Street has units with air conditioning.
