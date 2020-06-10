99 South 3rd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator

No fee! This extra large one bedroom in South Williamsburg checks everything off the list:-Elevator building-king size bedroom,-In-unit washer/dryer, -private balcony with great Bridge views -dishwasher-central air and heat-video intercom-large living roomSituated on South 3rd between Bedford and Berry, you are near some amazing restaurants and bars. Domino park just a few blocks away, The new Whole Foods as well as the Bedford Ave shopping district. You are also equidistant from the L train at Bedford Avenue or the J,M,Z trains at Marcy Avenue.