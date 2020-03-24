873 Pacific Street

Amenities

Stunning private-keyed elevator apartment in a new eight-unit boutique condominium building is situated on a tree lined block in Prospect Heights. While the building's custom brick facade pays homage to the rich history of the classic Brooklyn brownstone, everything past the property's front door reflects sophisticated 21st century modern design.



Unit 2B is a gracious 3-bedroom and 2-bathroom apartment with 3 exposures and a private terrace perfect for relaxing and entertaining.



PRIVATE keyed elevator opens in to a open living room with floor-to-ceiling windows that fill each apartment with an abundance of natural light.



3 bedrooms with abundant closet space, and a kitchen worthy of even the most discerning of chefs, with appliances from Liebherr, Bertazzoni and Bosch and 2 full spa like bathrooms featuring vanities created by Porcelanosa.



Master bedroom includes a en-suite bathroom and walk in closet.



Additional highlights include:

- Private storage space

- Key locked elevator entry

- Private Trash Chute

- In-unit washers and dryers

- Central A/C

- Terrace

- Bike room



This luxury development is located at the burgeoning intersection of five of Brooklyn's most dynamic neighborhoods: Prospect Heights, Fort Greene, Clinton Hill, Park Slope and Boerum Hill. Along with historic brownstone-lined streets studded with century-old trees, the neighborhood is home to myriad restaurants, bars, cafes, boutiques and museums that evoke the area's distinctive Brooklyn charm.



Residents of 873 will also find themselves steps away from Prospect Heights' wealth of natural and cultural attractions, including the Brooklyn Public Library, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Brooklyn Museum, Barclays Center and City Point and, of course, the magnificent Prospect Park.