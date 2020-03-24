All apartments in Brooklyn
873 Pacific Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

873 Pacific Street

873 Pacific Street · (347) 824-9044
Location

873 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$4,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
hot tub
Stunning private-keyed elevator apartment in a new eight-unit boutique condominium building is situated on a tree lined block in Prospect Heights. While the building's custom brick facade pays homage to the rich history of the classic Brooklyn brownstone, everything past the property's front door reflects sophisticated 21st century modern design.

Unit 2B is a gracious 3-bedroom and 2-bathroom apartment with 3 exposures and a private terrace perfect for relaxing and entertaining.

PRIVATE keyed elevator opens in to a open living room with floor-to-ceiling windows that fill each apartment with an abundance of natural light.

3 bedrooms with abundant closet space, and a kitchen worthy of even the most discerning of chefs, with appliances from Liebherr, Bertazzoni and Bosch and 2 full spa like bathrooms featuring vanities created by Porcelanosa.

Master bedroom includes a en-suite bathroom and walk in closet.

Additional highlights include:
- Private storage space
- Key locked elevator entry
- Private Trash Chute
- In-unit washers and dryers
- Central A/C
- Terrace
- Bike room

This luxury development is located at the burgeoning intersection of five of Brooklyn's most dynamic neighborhoods: Prospect Heights, Fort Greene, Clinton Hill, Park Slope and Boerum Hill. Along with historic brownstone-lined streets studded with century-old trees, the neighborhood is home to myriad restaurants, bars, cafes, boutiques and museums that evoke the area's distinctive Brooklyn charm.

Residents of 873 will also find themselves steps away from Prospect Heights' wealth of natural and cultural attractions, including the Brooklyn Public Library, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Brooklyn Museum, Barclays Center and City Point and, of course, the magnificent Prospect Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 873 Pacific Street have any available units?
873 Pacific Street has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 873 Pacific Street have?
Some of 873 Pacific Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 873 Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
873 Pacific Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 873 Pacific Street pet-friendly?
No, 873 Pacific Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 873 Pacific Street offer parking?
Yes, 873 Pacific Street does offer parking.
Does 873 Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 873 Pacific Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 873 Pacific Street have a pool?
No, 873 Pacific Street does not have a pool.
Does 873 Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 873 Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 873 Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 873 Pacific Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 873 Pacific Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 873 Pacific Street has units with air conditioning.
