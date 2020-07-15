All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 6 2020

84 Lefferts Place

84 Lefferts Pl · (718) 422-2588
Location

84 Lefferts Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2C · Avail. now

$2,500

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
bike storage
For August 1st! Classic Brownstone Living Meets Modern-Day Luxury! Welcome to Lefferts Place, located in one of the most desirable sectors of Clinton Hill. Unit 2C in the The Lefferts Place Mews, is an expansive, well-built and thoughtfully-designed studio residence. Set foot into the space and immediately realize the difference in quality of craftsmanship and workmanship. The open floor plan offers a spacious interior with floor to ceiling casement windows. The apartment showcases Southern Exposure, 10 feet+ high ceilings, central air, Siberian Oak flooring and custom mill-work throughout. The well-designed kitchen is the center of the home. The Brooklyn built, custom grey and walnut cabinets are complimented with solid grey Caesarstone counters, a classic grey tile back-splash and Fisher and Paykal appliance package that includes a vented hood. The gorgeous bathroom is wrapped in Haisa marble with heated floors. Bike storage is available!Centrally located, Lefferts Place borders multiple trendy Brooklyn neighborhoods such as Bedford-Stuyvesant, Prospect Heights and Crown Heights. Some of the hot spots in the area include Otway, Emily, Sisters. Locanda Vini & Olii, The Finch and Sisters and pubs including Hartley's, Mekelburg's, Hanson Dry, Weather Up and so much more. The Lefferts Place Mews offers some of the most amazing spaces in Brooklyn in one of the most desirable locations. Easy application/approval process!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Lefferts Place have any available units?
84 Lefferts Place has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 84 Lefferts Place currently offering any rent specials?
84 Lefferts Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Lefferts Place pet-friendly?
No, 84 Lefferts Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 84 Lefferts Place offer parking?
No, 84 Lefferts Place does not offer parking.
Does 84 Lefferts Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 Lefferts Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Lefferts Place have a pool?
No, 84 Lefferts Place does not have a pool.
Does 84 Lefferts Place have accessible units?
No, 84 Lefferts Place does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Lefferts Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 Lefferts Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Lefferts Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 84 Lefferts Place has units with air conditioning.
