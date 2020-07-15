84 Lefferts Place

Amenities

For August 1st! Classic Brownstone Living Meets Modern-Day Luxury! Welcome to Lefferts Place, located in one of the most desirable sectors of Clinton Hill. Unit 2C in the The Lefferts Place Mews, is an expansive, well-built and thoughtfully-designed studio residence. Set foot into the space and immediately realize the difference in quality of craftsmanship and workmanship. The open floor plan offers a spacious interior with floor to ceiling casement windows. The apartment showcases Southern Exposure, 10 feet+ high ceilings, central air, Siberian Oak flooring and custom mill-work throughout. The well-designed kitchen is the center of the home. The Brooklyn built, custom grey and walnut cabinets are complimented with solid grey Caesarstone counters, a classic grey tile back-splash and Fisher and Paykal appliance package that includes a vented hood. The gorgeous bathroom is wrapped in Haisa marble with heated floors. Bike storage is available!Centrally located, Lefferts Place borders multiple trendy Brooklyn neighborhoods such as Bedford-Stuyvesant, Prospect Heights and Crown Heights. Some of the hot spots in the area include Otway, Emily, Sisters. Locanda Vini & Olii, The Finch and Sisters and pubs including Hartley's, Mekelburg's, Hanson Dry, Weather Up and so much more. The Lefferts Place Mews offers some of the most amazing spaces in Brooklyn in one of the most desirable locations. Easy application/approval process!