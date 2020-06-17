All apartments in Brooklyn
822 Ocean Avenue
822 Ocean Avenue

822 Ocean Avenue · (212) 729-6298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

822 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

No Fee, Large Studio With Separate Kitchen and Ample Closet Space in Ditmas Park!

Nestled in the heart of Ditmas Park is 822 Ocean Avenue, a beautiful pre-war elevator building only two blocks from the Q train Cortelyou Rd subway station. Around the corner is Courtelyou Rd, where neighborhood residents enjoy some of the best restaurants, artisanal shops, and nightlife in Ditmas Park. Start your day with a cup of coffee from Cafe Madeline, grab lunch at the Farm on Adderley with a beautiful rustic setting and end your day with tapas and wine at The Castello Plan. Enjoy the convenience to all of your shopping and wellness needs, including Key Food Supermarket and Duane Reade only one block from your new home. Pets welcome!

Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
822 Ocean Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 822 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
822 Ocean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 822 Ocean Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 822 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
No, 822 Ocean Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 822 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 Ocean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
No, 822 Ocean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 822 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 822 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 Ocean Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 822 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 822 Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
