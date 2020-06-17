Amenities

pet friendly elevator

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

1. Arrange Contactless Access



2. Watch a Video Tour



3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent



No Fee, Large Studio With Separate Kitchen and Ample Closet Space in Ditmas Park!



Nestled in the heart of Ditmas Park is 822 Ocean Avenue, a beautiful pre-war elevator building only two blocks from the Q train Cortelyou Rd subway station. Around the corner is Courtelyou Rd, where neighborhood residents enjoy some of the best restaurants, artisanal shops, and nightlife in Ditmas Park. Start your day with a cup of coffee from Cafe Madeline, grab lunch at the Farm on Adderley with a beautiful rustic setting and end your day with tapas and wine at The Castello Plan. Enjoy the convenience to all of your shopping and wellness needs, including Key Food Supermarket and Duane Reade only one block from your new home. Pets welcome!



Equal Housing Opportunity.