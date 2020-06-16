All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

74 Richardson Street

74 Richardson Street · (718) 208-1936
Location

74 Richardson Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great views and natural light fill this recently renovated Williamsburg 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom top floor walk-up unit. With the change of season and the weather warming up, the location of this apartment can't be beat, just one block away from McCarren park and several blocks from the newly completed L train and G train. Recently renovated, this unit boasts a cozy rustic feel to it, with restored wide planked hardwood floors throughout, coffered ceiling, and custom built kitchen counter. Combination washer dryer rarely available, is included and makes renting this unit extremely convenient. Close proximity to the East River Ferry and some of the best water views of Manhattan. Available immediately furnished as seen in photos, or unfurnished. Shares allowed, Pets allowed upon approval. Contact today for more information and click on our video tour/walk-through of this beautiful unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Richardson Street have any available units?
74 Richardson Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 74 Richardson Street have?
Some of 74 Richardson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Richardson Street currently offering any rent specials?
74 Richardson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Richardson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 74 Richardson Street is pet friendly.
Does 74 Richardson Street offer parking?
No, 74 Richardson Street does not offer parking.
Does 74 Richardson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 74 Richardson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Richardson Street have a pool?
No, 74 Richardson Street does not have a pool.
Does 74 Richardson Street have accessible units?
No, 74 Richardson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Richardson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 74 Richardson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Richardson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 Richardson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
