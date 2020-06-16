74 Richardson Street

Amenities

Great views and natural light fill this recently renovated Williamsburg 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom top floor walk-up unit. With the change of season and the weather warming up, the location of this apartment can't be beat, just one block away from McCarren park and several blocks from the newly completed L train and G train. Recently renovated, this unit boasts a cozy rustic feel to it, with restored wide planked hardwood floors throughout, coffered ceiling, and custom built kitchen counter. Combination washer dryer rarely available, is included and makes renting this unit extremely convenient. Close proximity to the East River Ferry and some of the best water views of Manhattan. Available immediately furnished as seen in photos, or unfurnished. Shares allowed, Pets allowed upon approval. Contact today for more information and click on our video tour/walk-through of this beautiful unit.