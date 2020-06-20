Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors all utils included fireplace bathtub internet access

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Virtual Tour Available!Welcome to 738 Leonard Street. This modern loft-like full floor apartment is located one block from the Greenpoint G train and three blocks from Transmitter Park and the Brooklyn Waterfront. Light and spacious, the apartment offers onsite laundry, a comfy living and dining room area, a magnificent master bedroom with a decorative fireplace, and an immaculate chef's kitchen. Magnificently well appointed, the apartment also offers a master bathroom with an antique claw foot bathtub and a separate office space with built in bookshelves and desk space to accommodate your new work from home regimen. With 800 square feet of natural hardwood floors, cascading natural light throughout, and 12 feet of gallery high ceilings, you'll enjoy all the comforts of home and have access to great neighborhood take-out options like Fornino's, Early, Adelina's, Thai Cafe, Friducha's and The Brew Inn.This apartment is being offered unfurnished for $3,995.00 per month (tenant pays gas, electric, and Wi-Fi) and furnished for $4,550.00 with all utilities included.To qualify you will need the following:Credit score: 680/credit reportIncome Requirement $159,800 unfurnished/$170,000 furnishedThree months bank statementsOne month's paystubsPhoto ID12 month rent verification from previous landlord/mortgage statement from lenderRental application