All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like
738 Leonard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
738 Leonard Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:17 PM

738 Leonard Street

738 Leonard Street · (646) 483-2843
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Greenpoint
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

738 Leonard Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
fireplace
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Virtual Tour Available!Welcome to 738 Leonard Street. This modern loft-like full floor apartment is located one block from the Greenpoint G train and three blocks from Transmitter Park and the Brooklyn Waterfront. Light and spacious, the apartment offers onsite laundry, a comfy living and dining room area, a magnificent master bedroom with a decorative fireplace, and an immaculate chef's kitchen. Magnificently well appointed, the apartment also offers a master bathroom with an antique claw foot bathtub and a separate office space with built in bookshelves and desk space to accommodate your new work from home regimen. With 800 square feet of natural hardwood floors, cascading natural light throughout, and 12 feet of gallery high ceilings, you'll enjoy all the comforts of home and have access to great neighborhood take-out options like Fornino's, Early, Adelina's, Thai Cafe, Friducha's and The Brew Inn.This apartment is being offered unfurnished for $3,995.00 per month (tenant pays gas, electric, and Wi-Fi) and furnished for $4,550.00 with all utilities included.To qualify you will need the following:Credit score: 680/credit reportIncome Requirement $159,800 unfurnished/$170,000 furnishedThree months bank statementsOne month's paystubsPhoto ID12 month rent verification from previous landlord/mortgage statement from lenderRental application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 738 Leonard Street have any available units?
738 Leonard Street has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 738 Leonard Street have?
Some of 738 Leonard Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 Leonard Street currently offering any rent specials?
738 Leonard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Leonard Street pet-friendly?
No, 738 Leonard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 738 Leonard Street offer parking?
No, 738 Leonard Street does not offer parking.
Does 738 Leonard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 738 Leonard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Leonard Street have a pool?
No, 738 Leonard Street does not have a pool.
Does 738 Leonard Street have accessible units?
No, 738 Leonard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Leonard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 738 Leonard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 738 Leonard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 738 Leonard Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 BedroomsBrooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead BayGreenpointClinton HillFort GreeneProspect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law SchoolCUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers CollegeCUNY New York City College of Technology