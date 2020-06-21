All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 690 MacDonough Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
690 MacDonough Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:36 PM

690 MacDonough Street

690 Macdonough Street · (917) 297-9989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

690 Macdonough Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bike storage
Beautifully renovated apartment in a classic prewar limestone town house. This generously proportioned two bedroom, two full bath, floor-through unit, is located on the elevated first floor, overlooking the back yard. The apartment boasts a decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, and high ceilings throughout. The eat-in kitchen includes a dishwasher, gas range with a vented microwave above, and refrigerator. Living room separated by antique pocket doors. Separate laundry area with an in-unit stacked washer and dryer. Fujitsu mini-split HVAC with four dispensers placed throughout the unit. Video intercom. Shared garden and bike storage available to residents.

Located one block below bucolic Saratoga Square Park. Local hot spots include the MacDonough Cafe, Lady Moo Moo, L'Antagoniste, Nowadays, Nana Ramen, Chez Oskar, Butch & Coco, Grandchamps, and Bed Stuy Fish Fry.

Closest trains: J/Z at Halsey or Chauncey, C at Ralph. Buses: B7, B26, B47. Applicants must have good credit and finances. One month security, first month's rent due at lease signing. SF is approximate, floor plan is on Compass. Brokers welcome (CYOF)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 690 MacDonough Street have any available units?
690 MacDonough Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 690 MacDonough Street have?
Some of 690 MacDonough Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 690 MacDonough Street currently offering any rent specials?
690 MacDonough Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 690 MacDonough Street pet-friendly?
No, 690 MacDonough Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 690 MacDonough Street offer parking?
No, 690 MacDonough Street does not offer parking.
Does 690 MacDonough Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 690 MacDonough Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 690 MacDonough Street have a pool?
No, 690 MacDonough Street does not have a pool.
Does 690 MacDonough Street have accessible units?
No, 690 MacDonough Street does not have accessible units.
Does 690 MacDonough Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 690 MacDonough Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 690 MacDonough Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 690 MacDonough Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 690 MacDonough Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity