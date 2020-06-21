690 MacDonough Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bike storage

Beautifully renovated apartment in a classic prewar limestone town house. This generously proportioned two bedroom, two full bath, floor-through unit, is located on the elevated first floor, overlooking the back yard. The apartment boasts a decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, and high ceilings throughout. The eat-in kitchen includes a dishwasher, gas range with a vented microwave above, and refrigerator. Living room separated by antique pocket doors. Separate laundry area with an in-unit stacked washer and dryer. Fujitsu mini-split HVAC with four dispensers placed throughout the unit. Video intercom. Shared garden and bike storage available to residents.



Located one block below bucolic Saratoga Square Park. Local hot spots include the MacDonough Cafe, Lady Moo Moo, L'Antagoniste, Nowadays, Nana Ramen, Chez Oskar, Butch & Coco, Grandchamps, and Bed Stuy Fish Fry.



Closest trains: J/Z at Halsey or Chauncey, C at Ralph. Buses: B7, B26, B47. Applicants must have good credit and finances. One month security, first month's rent due at lease signing. SF is approximate, floor plan is on Compass. Brokers welcome (CYOF)