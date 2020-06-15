620 WASHINGTON Avenue

Amenities

This excellent apartment is in perfect condition, with open layout features 2 relatively even sized bedrooms, both with space for queen beds and 1 closet on each room. The apartment features washer and Dryer in the unit, dishwasher, exposed brick and a generous living room that's great for entertaining. The kitchen features white granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The bath has beautiful subway tiles and marble floors. Living room 11x15kitchen 6.5x10Bedroom 10x7Bedroom 10x8Small 2 unit building, above a Pet store. Pets friendly. 1 Month broker fee. Great Location! steps from Clinton Hill and Crown Heights, many cafes and restaurants and the subways. Call Lior Cohen Brooklyn Heights Real Estate.