620 WASHINGTON Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:12 PM

620 WASHINGTON Avenue

620 Washington Avenue · (646) 479-4729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

620 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This excellent apartment is in perfect condition, with open layout features 2 relatively even sized bedrooms, both with space for queen beds and 1 closet on each room. The apartment features washer and Dryer in the unit, dishwasher, exposed brick and a generous living room that's great for entertaining. The kitchen features white granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The bath has beautiful subway tiles and marble floors. Living room 11x15kitchen 6.5x10Bedroom 10x7Bedroom 10x8Small 2 unit building, above a Pet store. Pets friendly. 1 Month broker fee. Great Location! steps from Clinton Hill and Crown Heights, many cafes and restaurants and the subways. Call Lior Cohen Brooklyn Heights Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 WASHINGTON Avenue have any available units?
620 WASHINGTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 620 WASHINGTON Avenue have?
Some of 620 WASHINGTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 WASHINGTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
620 WASHINGTON Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 WASHINGTON Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 WASHINGTON Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 620 WASHINGTON Avenue offer parking?
No, 620 WASHINGTON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 620 WASHINGTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 WASHINGTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 WASHINGTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 620 WASHINGTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 620 WASHINGTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 620 WASHINGTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 620 WASHINGTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 WASHINGTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 WASHINGTON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 WASHINGTON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
