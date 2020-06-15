5924 Avenue T

Amenities
MILL BASIN Newly Renovated House, walking distance to Kings Plaza Mall, Home Depot and Lowes. 3 minutes to Belt Parkway. Great neighborhood.
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Mill Basin. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $2,800/month rent. $2,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Homesprings Realty & Property Management at 888-708-3608 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.