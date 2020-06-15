All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 5924 Avenue T.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
5924 Avenue T
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:08 AM

5924 Avenue T

5924 Avenue T · (888) 708-3608
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

5924 Avenue T, Brooklyn, NY 11234
Mill Basin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
MILL BASIN Newly Renovated House, walking distance to Kings Plaza Mall, Home Depot and Lowes. 3 minutes to Belt Parkway. Great neighborhood.

Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Mill Basin. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $2,800/month rent. $2,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Homesprings Realty & Property Management at 888-708-3608 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5924 Avenue T have any available units?
5924 Avenue T has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5924 Avenue T have?
Some of 5924 Avenue T's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5924 Avenue T currently offering any rent specials?
5924 Avenue T isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5924 Avenue T pet-friendly?
Yes, 5924 Avenue T is pet friendly.
Does 5924 Avenue T offer parking?
No, 5924 Avenue T does not offer parking.
Does 5924 Avenue T have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5924 Avenue T offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5924 Avenue T have a pool?
No, 5924 Avenue T does not have a pool.
Does 5924 Avenue T have accessible units?
No, 5924 Avenue T does not have accessible units.
Does 5924 Avenue T have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5924 Avenue T has units with dishwashers.
Does 5924 Avenue T have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5924 Avenue T has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5924 Avenue T?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity