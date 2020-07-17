Amenities

Boerum Hill, named after the Boerum Family colonial farm. During the early Dutch settlement, the farm occupied most of the area. Today Boerum Hill is home to many artists and was featured in several creative accomplishments like Spike Lees movie Clockers in 1995.583 Warren Street is at the epicenter of Boerum Hill, with close proximity to just about everything including Barclays Center and just about every mode of transportation one can possibly need. This home is nestled between Row houses and New Development.Upon entering your new home, you will find your self in a very large and expansive living room/ dining room combination complete with a half bath and a fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher.As you head upstairs you will find a master bedroom suite, complete with walk in closet, a full bath in the hallway, 2 other bedrooms which can either be a guest room, office or childrens space.This amazing and very large duplex rental offers the flexibility of modern day living and location, location, location! With access to the roof for some morning meditation, yoga or to simply read a book, what more can you ask for? Did I mention it is pet friendly, so your cat or dog (under 40 pounds) are welcome here! Love to dine out? Boerum Hill is home to some amazing restaurants and cafes. Check out Sottocasa Pizzeria, Two 8 Two Bar and Burger, Evelina, Black Walnut Public House offering takeout and delivery, please call them directly. Once we re-open a nice trip to the Dekalb Market Hall is always a must do.With so many things to see and do, put 583 Warren Street on your must-see list. It is not every day you have a wonderful location and an amazing landlord. Call today for more information. Images have been virtually Staged