All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 583 Warren Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
583 Warren Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:42 PM

583 Warren Street

583 Warren Street · (917) 569-9881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Gowanus
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

583 Warren Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Gowanus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
yoga
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
yoga
Boerum Hill, named after the Boerum Family colonial farm. During the early Dutch settlement, the farm occupied most of the area. Today Boerum Hill is home to many artists and was featured in several creative accomplishments like Spike Lees movie Clockers in 1995.583 Warren Street is at the epicenter of Boerum Hill, with close proximity to just about everything including Barclays Center and just about every mode of transportation one can possibly need. This home is nestled between Row houses and New Development.Upon entering your new home, you will find your self in a very large and expansive living room/ dining room combination complete with a half bath and a fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher.As you head upstairs you will find a master bedroom suite, complete with walk in closet, a full bath in the hallway, 2 other bedrooms which can either be a guest room, office or childrens space.This amazing and very large duplex rental offers the flexibility of modern day living and location, location, location! With access to the roof for some morning meditation, yoga or to simply read a book, what more can you ask for? Did I mention it is pet friendly, so your cat or dog (under 40 pounds) are welcome here! Love to dine out? Boerum Hill is home to some amazing restaurants and cafes. Check out Sottocasa Pizzeria, Two 8 Two Bar and Burger, Evelina, Black Walnut Public House offering takeout and delivery, please call them directly. Once we re-open a nice trip to the Dekalb Market Hall is always a must do.With so many things to see and do, put 583 Warren Street on your must-see list. It is not every day you have a wonderful location and an amazing landlord. Call today for more information. Images have been virtually Staged

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 583 Warren Street have any available units?
583 Warren Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 583 Warren Street have?
Some of 583 Warren Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 583 Warren Street currently offering any rent specials?
583 Warren Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 583 Warren Street pet-friendly?
No, 583 Warren Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 583 Warren Street offer parking?
No, 583 Warren Street does not offer parking.
Does 583 Warren Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 583 Warren Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 583 Warren Street have a pool?
No, 583 Warren Street does not have a pool.
Does 583 Warren Street have accessible units?
No, 583 Warren Street does not have accessible units.
Does 583 Warren Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 583 Warren Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 583 Warren Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 583 Warren Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 583 Warren Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity