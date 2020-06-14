All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 58 Metropolitan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
58 Metropolitan Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

58 Metropolitan Avenue

58 Metropolitan Avenue · (646) 522-6981
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

58 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6F · Avail. now

$3,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
hot tub
lobby
No fee!Stunning views of the Manhattan Skyline and boats sailing by are just the start of what this over-sized one bedroom at 58 Met offers. From the moment you enter this space your eyes will be drawn to the wall of windows that frame out the Manhattan Skyline from Midtown to Downtown. The windows are adorned with electric shades, ceiling height tops 9ft and the hardwood floors shine for days. The over-sized kitchen with Subzero, Bosch and Liebherr appliances along with marble back splash, white lacquer cabinets and polished Caesar stone counter tops is truly a chef's kitchen. The apartment has a washer/dryer just outside the spa bathroom with deep soaking tub, rain shower, and marble finishes. The bedroom's view rivals that of the living room and has electric shades as well. This apartment is in a quiet boutique building that shares a pool, gym, and Zen garden from the sister building 80 Met which is right next door. On site amenities include a shared rooftop deck, virtual lobby attendant and a bike room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Metropolitan Avenue have any available units?
58 Metropolitan Avenue has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 58 Metropolitan Avenue have?
Some of 58 Metropolitan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Metropolitan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
58 Metropolitan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Metropolitan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 58 Metropolitan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 58 Metropolitan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 58 Metropolitan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 58 Metropolitan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 58 Metropolitan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Metropolitan Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 58 Metropolitan Avenue has a pool.
Does 58 Metropolitan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 58 Metropolitan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Metropolitan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Metropolitan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Metropolitan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Metropolitan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 58 Metropolitan Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity