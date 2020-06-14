58 Metropolitan Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman gym parking pool bike storage garage hot tub lobby

No fee!Stunning views of the Manhattan Skyline and boats sailing by are just the start of what this over-sized one bedroom at 58 Met offers. From the moment you enter this space your eyes will be drawn to the wall of windows that frame out the Manhattan Skyline from Midtown to Downtown. The windows are adorned with electric shades, ceiling height tops 9ft and the hardwood floors shine for days. The over-sized kitchen with Subzero, Bosch and Liebherr appliances along with marble back splash, white lacquer cabinets and polished Caesar stone counter tops is truly a chef's kitchen. The apartment has a washer/dryer just outside the spa bathroom with deep soaking tub, rain shower, and marble finishes. The bedroom's view rivals that of the living room and has electric shades as well. This apartment is in a quiet boutique building that shares a pool, gym, and Zen garden from the sister building 80 Met which is right next door. On site amenities include a shared rooftop deck, virtual lobby attendant and a bike room.