542 Saint Marks Avenue

BRIGHT PENTHOUSE 1 BR 1 BA DUPLEX WITH TERRACE!NO FEE + 1 MONTH FREE Modern design meets urban industrial and Zen motifs in a rental residence that's high-style and highly sought-after. One bedroom / 1 bath Duplex apartment. The apartments here are sleek chambers filled with light from the floor-to-ceiling windows and infused with distinctive design touches like polished concrete floors. Kitchens tastefully blend stainless steel appliances, bamboo paneling and glass cabinetry. Bathrooms continue the sleek theme with bright chrome fixtures, white marble tiles and glass shower doors. Living rooms and bedroom are canvases ready for your creative vision.The amenities at the 542 St. Marks are a step above. The courtyard garden is a modern spin on a Zen garden, and a state-of-the-art gym welcomes you to exercise in style and provides room for perfecting your yoga asanas. Communal rooftop offers 360 panoramic views of the NYC skyline. Located on the edge of Crown Heights, 542 St. Marks is convenient to cultural landmarks like the Brooklyn Museum of Art, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, and Prospect Park. Nightlife options abound at the new bars and restaurants springing up on nearby. Transit to other areas of Brooklyn or Manhattan include the 2, 3, 4, 5 as well as A, C stops at Franklin Avenue.In building parking available at additional cost. Photos shown are of another unit in the same building.Gross rent - $2600