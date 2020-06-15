All apartments in Brooklyn
542 Saint Marks Avenue
542 Saint Marks Avenue

542 Saint Marks Avenue · (718) 384-5304
Location

542 Saint Marks Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Crown Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 706 · Avail. now

$2,383

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
yoga
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
yoga
BRIGHT PENTHOUSE 1 BR 1 BA DUPLEX WITH TERRACE!NO FEE + 1 MONTH FREE Modern design meets urban industrial and Zen motifs in a rental residence that's high-style and highly sought-after. One bedroom / 1 bath Duplex apartment. The apartments here are sleek chambers filled with light from the floor-to-ceiling windows and infused with distinctive design touches like polished concrete floors. Kitchens tastefully blend stainless steel appliances, bamboo paneling and glass cabinetry. Bathrooms continue the sleek theme with bright chrome fixtures, white marble tiles and glass shower doors. Living rooms and bedroom are canvases ready for your creative vision.The amenities at the 542 St. Marks are a step above. The courtyard garden is a modern spin on a Zen garden, and a state-of-the-art gym welcomes you to exercise in style and provides room for perfecting your yoga asanas. Communal rooftop offers 360 panoramic views of the NYC skyline. Located on the edge of Crown Heights, 542 St. Marks is convenient to cultural landmarks like the Brooklyn Museum of Art, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, and Prospect Park. Nightlife options abound at the new bars and restaurants springing up on nearby. Transit to other areas of Brooklyn or Manhattan include the 2, 3, 4, 5 as well as A, C stops at Franklin Avenue.In building parking available at additional cost. Photos shown are of another unit in the same building.Gross rent - $2600

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 542 Saint Marks Avenue have any available units?
542 Saint Marks Avenue has a unit available for $2,383 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 542 Saint Marks Avenue have?
Some of 542 Saint Marks Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 542 Saint Marks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
542 Saint Marks Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 542 Saint Marks Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 542 Saint Marks Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 542 Saint Marks Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 542 Saint Marks Avenue does offer parking.
Does 542 Saint Marks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 542 Saint Marks Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 542 Saint Marks Avenue have a pool?
No, 542 Saint Marks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 542 Saint Marks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 542 Saint Marks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 542 Saint Marks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 542 Saint Marks Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 542 Saint Marks Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 542 Saint Marks Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
