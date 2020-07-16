All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 528 State Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
528 State Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

528 State Street

528 State Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 793
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Boerum Hill
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

528 State Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PARLOR · Avail. now

$3,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Available for a July or August move-in!

Rarely on the market, spacious and unique parlor level two bedroom brownstone with large private deck in prime Boerum Hill on historic State Street.

This space possesses ample charm and character with exposed brick, decorative fireplace, high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Storage galore with two large sliding door closets and two above head storage cubbies in addition to another living room closet and a 7' deep/ 3.5' high crawl space storage.

Enormous living room measuring 21' x 13.5' with 12' ceilings allow for numerous furnishing options.

Two separate bedrooms at opposite ends of the apartment. One is queen sized bedroom (12.5 12') with a large closet and two oversized windows and ample space for bedroom furniture. The second bedroom room measures 9' x 8 ' and can accommodate a queen or full sized bed and has a small window looking out on the deck perfect for a guest room or home office.

Large kitchen with ceramic tiled floors, stainless steel appliances, a new dishwasher is being installed, substantial cabinetry and countertop space with tiled backsplash. Double sliding doors from the kitchen open onto the deck. The large private deck (20' x 6.5') looks out over a leafy backyard and has room for plants, furniture, grill etc.

Full bathroom with tub.

Dogs and cats welcome!

Enviable location! Located on a tree lined, historic brownstone block 1 block to Atlantic Terminal/Barclays (2,3,4,5,N,R,Q,B,D LIRR) and 5 blocks to the C and G train at Lafayette Avenue. Easy access to all the best of Boerum Hill as well as 3 blocks to the heart of Fort Greene shopping, restaurants, cafes and bars on Fulton Street, 4 blocks to Smith Street restaurant row, 5 blocks to Fort Greene Park, and 3 blocks to 5th Avenue in Park Slope!

If you have any questions in the meantime please call, txt, or email!,Available September 1st!

Rarely on the market, spacious and unique parlor level two bedroom brownstone with large private deck in prime Boerum Hill on historic State Street.

This space possesses ample charm and character with exposed brick, decorative fireplace, high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Storage galore with two large sliding door closets and two above head storage cubbies in addition to another living room closet and a 7' deep/ 3.5' high crawl space storage.

Enormous living room measuring 21' x 13.5' with 12' ceilings allow for numerous furnishing options.

Two separate bedrooms at opposite ends of the apartment. One is queen sized bedroom (12.5 x 12') with a large closet and two oversized windows and ample space for bedroom furniture. The second bedroom room measures 9' x 8 ' and can accommodate a queen or full sized bed and has a small window looking out on the deck - perfect for a guest room or home office.

Large kitchen with ceramic tiled floors, stainless steel appliances, substantial cabinetry and countertop space with tiled backsplash. Double sliding doors from the kitchen open onto the deck. The large private deck (20' x 6.5') looks out over a leafy backyard and has room for plants, furniture, grill etc.

Full bathroom with tub.

Dogs and cats welcome!

Enviable location! Located on a treelined, historic brownstone block - 1 block to Atlantic Terminal/Barclays (2,3,4,5,N,R,Q,B,D LIRR) and 5 blocks to the C and G train at Lafayette Avenue. Easy access to all the best of Boerum Hill as well as 3 blocks to the heart of Fort Greene shopping, restaurants, cafes and bars on Fulton Street, 4 blocks to Smith Street restaurant row, 5 blocks to Fort Greene Park, and 3 blocks to 5th Avenue in Park Slope!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 State Street have any available units?
528 State Street has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 528 State Street have?
Some of 528 State Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 State Street currently offering any rent specials?
528 State Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 State Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 State Street is pet friendly.
Does 528 State Street offer parking?
No, 528 State Street does not offer parking.
Does 528 State Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 State Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 State Street have a pool?
No, 528 State Street does not have a pool.
Does 528 State Street have accessible units?
No, 528 State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 528 State Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 528 State Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 528 State Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 528 State Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 528 State Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity