528 State Street

Available for a July or August move-in!



Rarely on the market, spacious and unique parlor level two bedroom brownstone with large private deck in prime Boerum Hill on historic State Street.



This space possesses ample charm and character with exposed brick, decorative fireplace, high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Storage galore with two large sliding door closets and two above head storage cubbies in addition to another living room closet and a 7' deep/ 3.5' high crawl space storage.



Enormous living room measuring 21' x 13.5' with 12' ceilings allow for numerous furnishing options.



Two separate bedrooms at opposite ends of the apartment. One is queen sized bedroom (12.5 12') with a large closet and two oversized windows and ample space for bedroom furniture. The second bedroom room measures 9' x 8 ' and can accommodate a queen or full sized bed and has a small window looking out on the deck perfect for a guest room or home office.



Large kitchen with ceramic tiled floors, stainless steel appliances, a new dishwasher is being installed, substantial cabinetry and countertop space with tiled backsplash. Double sliding doors from the kitchen open onto the deck. The large private deck (20' x 6.5') looks out over a leafy backyard and has room for plants, furniture, grill etc.



Full bathroom with tub.



Dogs and cats welcome!



Enviable location! Located on a tree lined, historic brownstone block 1 block to Atlantic Terminal/Barclays (2,3,4,5,N,R,Q,B,D LIRR) and 5 blocks to the C and G train at Lafayette Avenue. Easy access to all the best of Boerum Hill as well as 3 blocks to the heart of Fort Greene shopping, restaurants, cafes and bars on Fulton Street, 4 blocks to Smith Street restaurant row, 5 blocks to Fort Greene Park, and 3 blocks to 5th Avenue in Park Slope!



