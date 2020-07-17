All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 512 Lorimer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
512 Lorimer Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

512 Lorimer Street

512 Lorimer Street · (917) 549-3530
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

512 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit TH · Avail. now

$11,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Live in the heart of Williamsburg in this exquisitely decorated home designed by noted interior designer Garrow Kedigian. This furnished rental features some handpicked items from the Paris flea markets chosen specifically for this home by Garrow and the owners and was featured in House Beautiful and on Open House New York.

This hand-crafted, bespoke townhouse was beautifully modernized with a full renovation just four years ago. Photographs cannot capture the attention to detail both inside and out by local architect Asa Barak Studio Inc.

This spacious townhome, features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a casual entertaining area, home office, and a large terrace and private garden with a full automatic irrigation system .

The main floor has the feeling of an open loft- with a central kitchen and breakfast bar featuring a Wolf range, built-in Jenn-Air refrigerator, Bosch Dishwasher, Wine Fridge and a Grohe faucet (crips sparkling water on demand 24/7, without the hassle of carrying bottles!). Stunning brass backsplash and brass accents/hardware throughout. The separate dining area has ample seating for 8+ while the living area features a custom built-in concrete window seat and gas fireplace.

Upstairs you will find the master suite and two additional bedrooms, as well as laundry. The master suite has a generous walk in closet with double sided mirror. The master bath is a true spa-like retreat with oversized windows, a wet room with a huge shower and deep soaking tub, and solid teak double sink.

Located just 2 blocks to the Lorimer L train / Metropolitan G train, there are endless neighborhood amenities right outside your door, including, Magdalene, Campbell Cheese and Grocery, Mama Pho, Yuji Ramen, Okonomi and Suzume.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Lorimer Street have any available units?
512 Lorimer Street has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 512 Lorimer Street have?
Some of 512 Lorimer Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Lorimer Street currently offering any rent specials?
512 Lorimer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Lorimer Street pet-friendly?
No, 512 Lorimer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 512 Lorimer Street offer parking?
No, 512 Lorimer Street does not offer parking.
Does 512 Lorimer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Lorimer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Lorimer Street have a pool?
No, 512 Lorimer Street does not have a pool.
Does 512 Lorimer Street have accessible units?
No, 512 Lorimer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Lorimer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Lorimer Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Lorimer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 Lorimer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 512 Lorimer Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity