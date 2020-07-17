512 Lorimer Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Live in the heart of Williamsburg in this exquisitely decorated home designed by noted interior designer Garrow Kedigian. This furnished rental features some handpicked items from the Paris flea markets chosen specifically for this home by Garrow and the owners and was featured in House Beautiful and on Open House New York.



This hand-crafted, bespoke townhouse was beautifully modernized with a full renovation just four years ago. Photographs cannot capture the attention to detail both inside and out by local architect Asa Barak Studio Inc.



This spacious townhome, features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a casual entertaining area, home office, and a large terrace and private garden with a full automatic irrigation system .



The main floor has the feeling of an open loft- with a central kitchen and breakfast bar featuring a Wolf range, built-in Jenn-Air refrigerator, Bosch Dishwasher, Wine Fridge and a Grohe faucet (crips sparkling water on demand 24/7, without the hassle of carrying bottles!). Stunning brass backsplash and brass accents/hardware throughout. The separate dining area has ample seating for 8+ while the living area features a custom built-in concrete window seat and gas fireplace.



Upstairs you will find the master suite and two additional bedrooms, as well as laundry. The master suite has a generous walk in closet with double sided mirror. The master bath is a true spa-like retreat with oversized windows, a wet room with a huge shower and deep soaking tub, and solid teak double sink.



Located just 2 blocks to the Lorimer L train / Metropolitan G train, there are endless neighborhood amenities right outside your door, including, Magdalene, Campbell Cheese and Grocery, Mama Pho, Yuji Ramen, Okonomi and Suzume.