Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

500 Driggs Avenue

500 Driggs Avenue · (718) 422-2588
Location

500 Driggs Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 613 · Avail. now

$10,885

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Elegance, Practicality & Exclusivity All in One! Welcome to 500 Driggs, one of Williamsburgs most unique Loft conversion buildings on N. 9th Street, in the heart of the Northside. Unit PH-613 is a 2500+ SF Penthouse Duplex with ~1700 SF Rooftop Deck set on top of a former steam factory building. Luxuriate in views of the city from nearly every room within this west-facing residence. -- Available ASAP!Much of its industrial style has been preserved while the space has been enhanced for your comfort and convenience. Details include: unaltered exposed brick, 10.5' high ceilings, over-sized factory windows and iron column, The main level of the residence showcases an expansive 28 X 21 great room surrounded by oversized windows with gas fireplace. The open granite kitchen features a large counter-top island and Kitchenaid Superba stainless steel appliance package including 6-burner stove, range hood and double oven. An entertainment system w. mounted Bose speakers is all pre-wired in the family-room. Tremendous sunlight floods into the Master Bedroom (with original brick ceilings) from two exposures. The Master's Headquarters consists walk-in closets, a dressing room and en-suite marble bath.Ascend the staircase up to a spacious open area that's utilized as a home office, with access to the private storage and utility room. Paradise is waiting behind the doors leading out onto to an enormous rooftop deck with full views of NYC, in existence for serious outdoor entertaining and sunbathing. The enclosed Guest Room/Suite on the upper level has its own bathroom and air conditioning. This unique loft residence is the perfect blend of style and substance.500 Driggs's unparalleled location is within arm's reach of local flavorful eateries & cafes, world-class restaurants, boutique shops, major retailers and multiple subway lines: Bedford Ave. L & Lorimer St. L & G. Merely 3-4 short blocks away is the beautiful and lush McCarren Park and the weekly Farmer's market year-round. On-site Parking is available at an additional monthly fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Driggs Avenue have any available units?
500 Driggs Avenue has a unit available for $10,885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 500 Driggs Avenue have?
Some of 500 Driggs Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Driggs Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
500 Driggs Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Driggs Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 500 Driggs Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 500 Driggs Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 500 Driggs Avenue does offer parking.
Does 500 Driggs Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Driggs Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Driggs Avenue have a pool?
No, 500 Driggs Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 500 Driggs Avenue have accessible units?
No, 500 Driggs Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Driggs Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Driggs Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Driggs Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 500 Driggs Avenue has units with air conditioning.
