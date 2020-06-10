456 Grand Street

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 Bath Apartment with Private Balcony Available July 1st+ No Fee!
456 Grand is ideally located in East Williamsburg a short stroll from the best Brooklyn nightlife and only 2 subway stops from Manhattan. In a city that feels overpriced and overcrowded, 456 Grand is the perfect mix of space and convenience.
Over-sized apartments feature:
- Oak Hardwood Flooring
- Ample Storage
- Floor-to-ceiling windows with custom fitted blinds
- Brushed nickel & chrome finishes
- Individually controlled heat & central A/C
Kitchens Feature:
- Stainless steel Whirlpool appliances
- Granite countertops
- Cooking islands in many units
- 4 burner gas stovetop
- Custom Stonington gray cabinetry
- Seated countertops in select units
Bathrooms Feature:
- Fully tiled Takla Porcelain
- Grohe faucets
- Stainless steel finishes
- Recessed medicine cabinets
Building Features:
- Fitness Center
- Bike storage
- On-site parking
- Virtual doorman
- Laundry on every floor
- Individual video intercoms
- Environmentally conscious with solar panels powering all common spaces
- Two common roof terraces
*Images are for illustrative purposes only and do not necessarily reflect this exact unit, and may be from a similar or model unit within the building
*Net rent advertised. 1 month free on a 14 month lease*
Images are for illustrative purposes only and do not necessarily reflect this exact unit, and may be from a similar or model unit within the building