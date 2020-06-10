All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

456 Grand Street

456 Grand Street · (978) 394-7602
Location

456 Grand Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-G · Avail. now

$4,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 Bath Apartment with Private Balcony Available July 1st+ No Fee!

456 Grand is ideally located in East Williamsburg a short stroll from the best Brooklyn nightlife and only 2 subway stops from Manhattan. In a city that feels overpriced and overcrowded, 456 Grand is the perfect mix of space and convenience.

Over-sized apartments feature:
- Oak Hardwood Flooring
- Ample Storage
- Floor-to-ceiling windows with custom fitted blinds
- Brushed nickel & chrome finishes
- Individually controlled heat & central A/C

Kitchens Feature:
- Stainless steel Whirlpool appliances
- Granite countertops
- Cooking islands in many units
- 4 burner gas stovetop
- Custom Stonington gray cabinetry
- Seated countertops in select units

Bathrooms Feature:
- Fully tiled Takla Porcelain
- Grohe faucets
- Stainless steel finishes
- Recessed medicine cabinets

Building Features:
- Fitness Center
- Bike storage
- On-site parking
- Virtual doorman
- Laundry on every floor
- Individual video intercoms
- Environmentally conscious with solar panels powering all common spaces
- Two common roof terraces

*Images are for illustrative purposes only and do not necessarily reflect this exact unit, and may be from a similar or model unit within the building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 Grand Street have any available units?
456 Grand Street has a unit available for $4,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 456 Grand Street have?
Some of 456 Grand Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 Grand Street currently offering any rent specials?
456 Grand Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 Grand Street pet-friendly?
No, 456 Grand Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 456 Grand Street offer parking?
Yes, 456 Grand Street does offer parking.
Does 456 Grand Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 456 Grand Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 Grand Street have a pool?
No, 456 Grand Street does not have a pool.
Does 456 Grand Street have accessible units?
No, 456 Grand Street does not have accessible units.
Does 456 Grand Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 456 Grand Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 456 Grand Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 456 Grand Street has units with air conditioning.
