456 Grand Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym parking bike storage garage

Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent



Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 Bath Apartment with Private Balcony Available July 1st+ No Fee!



456 Grand is ideally located in East Williamsburg a short stroll from the best Brooklyn nightlife and only 2 subway stops from Manhattan. In a city that feels overpriced and overcrowded, 456 Grand is the perfect mix of space and convenience.



Over-sized apartments feature:

- Oak Hardwood Flooring

- Ample Storage

- Floor-to-ceiling windows with custom fitted blinds

- Brushed nickel & chrome finishes

- Individually controlled heat & central A/C



Kitchens Feature:

- Stainless steel Whirlpool appliances

- Granite countertops

- Cooking islands in many units

- 4 burner gas stovetop

- Custom Stonington gray cabinetry

- Seated countertops in select units



Bathrooms Feature:

- Fully tiled Takla Porcelain

- Grohe faucets

- Stainless steel finishes

- Recessed medicine cabinets



Building Features:

- Fitness Center

- Bike storage

- On-site parking

- Virtual doorman

- Laundry on every floor

- Individual video intercoms

- Environmentally conscious with solar panels powering all common spaces

- Two common roof terraces



*Images are for illustrative purposes only and do not necessarily reflect this exact unit, and may be from a similar or model unit within the building



,Now Offering 1 Month Free + No Fee!456 Grand is ideally located near some of Williamsburg's best shopping, dining, and nightlife and within 2 subway stops from Manhattan.



456 Grand is ideally located in East Williamsburg - a short stroll from the best Brooklyn nightlife and only 2 subway stops from Manhattan. In a city that feels overpriced and overcrowded, 456 Grand is the perfect mix of space and convenience.



Over-sized apartments feature:

- Oak Hardwood Flooring

- Ample Storage

- Floor-to-ceiling windows with custom fitted blinds

- Brushed nickel & chrome finishes

- Individually controlled heat & central A/C



Kitchens Feature:

- Stainless steel Whirlpool appliances

- Granite countertops

- Cooking islands in many units

- 4 burner gas stovetop

- Custom Stonington gray cabinetry

- Seated countertops in select units



Bathrooms Feature:

- Fully tiled Takla Porcelain

- Grohe faucets

- Stainless steel finishes

- Recessed medicine cabinets



Building Features:

- Fitness Center

- Bike storage

- On-site parking

- Virtual doorman

- Laundry on every floor

- Individual video intercoms

- Environmentally conscious with solar panels powering all common spaces

- Two common roof terraces



*Net rent advertised. 1 month free on a 14 month lease*



Images are for illustrative purposes only and do not necessarily reflect this exact unit, and may be from a similar or model unit within the building