Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher rent controlled air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities rent controlled

***RENT-STABILIZED LOFT IN WILLIAMSBURG! *** Sun-Drenched One Bedroom Condo-like Loft by the Lorimer L Train! Don't miss the opportunity to live in this gorgeous one bedroom that is a 5 minute stroll to the Lorimer L train (7-10min ride to city) and short distance to JMZ (Lorimer L station)- On-Site Super- Central Air HVAC- Dishwasher- across the st from laundry & much moreThis loft features lots of cabinets in the kitchen that opens up into the Living room that has views facing East with some Southern exposure.July 1st move-in