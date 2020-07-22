423 Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

Fully furnished 3BR in "The Iconic Ex-lax" converted factory! What an amazing opportunity for a short-term rental. 2000 square feet with parking, 3 bedrooms, 20-foot ceilings all in three split-levels, this can be yours to rent! Other features include huge wonderful well-equipped eat-in-kitchen, amazing light from glass walls, lots of closets, huge bathroom with double shower and deep Jacuzzi Soaking tub, plus an additional half bath.



Enjoy unique reading & working spaces, separate formal dining over-looking the living room,just perfect for a formal dinner. Washer & dryer in apartment,What a unique and special home. Perfect for someone looking to spenda couple of months in a different fun beautiful place with all the bells and whistles. Building has live in Superintendent plus a wonderful roof garden.