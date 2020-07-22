All apartments in Brooklyn
423 Atlantic Avenue

423 Atlantic Avenue · (718) 875-1289
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

423 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1E · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Fully furnished 3BR in "The Iconic Ex-lax" converted factory! What an amazing opportunity for a short-term rental. 2000 square feet with parking, 3 bedrooms, 20-foot ceilings all in three split-levels, this can be yours to rent! Other features include huge wonderful well-equipped eat-in-kitchen, amazing light from glass walls, lots of closets, huge bathroom with double shower and deep Jacuzzi Soaking tub, plus an additional half bath.

Enjoy unique reading & working spaces, separate formal dining over-looking the living room,just perfect for a formal dinner. Washer & dryer in apartment,What a unique and special home. Perfect for someone looking to spenda couple of months in a different fun beautiful place with all the bells and whistles. Building has live in Superintendent plus a wonderful roof garden.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
423 Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 423 Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 423 Atlantic Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
423 Atlantic Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 423 Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 423 Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 423 Atlantic Avenue offers parking.
Does 423 Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 Atlantic Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 423 Atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 423 Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 423 Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 423 Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
