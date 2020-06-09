42 Livingston Street

Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming, peaceful, and sunny full top 5th floor aerie located in an owner occupied townhouse in a prime block of Brooklyn Heights. Details including vaulted tin ceilings, 4 skylights, and original wood plank floors lend loads of character to the space! Amazing natural light and treetop views. Configured as a flexible open loft (approximate 700 sq. ft.), with areas for living, sleeping, and dining. Spacious bathroom with a claw foot tub. Ample closet and storage space, laundry in the basement. Well located to most subway lines, Downtown Brooklyn, Cobble Hill, Dumbo, and Brooklyn Bridge Park. Rent includes heat, hot water, and cooking gas. Pets on approval. 15% broker fee. Available July 1. Video tour available by request. Welcome to your tree house in the sky!