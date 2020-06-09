All apartments in Brooklyn
42 Livingston Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

42 Livingston Street

42 Livingston Street · No Longer Available
Location

42 Livingston Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming, peaceful, and sunny full top 5th floor aerie located in an owner occupied townhouse in a prime block of Brooklyn Heights. Details including vaulted tin ceilings, 4 skylights, and original wood plank floors lend loads of character to the space! Amazing natural light and treetop views. Configured as a flexible open loft (approximate 700 sq. ft.), with areas for living, sleeping, and dining. Spacious bathroom with a claw foot tub. Ample closet and storage space, laundry in the basement. Well located to most subway lines, Downtown Brooklyn, Cobble Hill, Dumbo, and Brooklyn Bridge Park. Rent includes heat, hot water, and cooking gas. Pets on approval. 15% broker fee. Available July 1. Video tour available by request. Welcome to your tree house in the sky!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Livingston Street have any available units?
42 Livingston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 42 Livingston Street currently offering any rent specials?
42 Livingston Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Livingston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 Livingston Street is pet friendly.
Does 42 Livingston Street offer parking?
No, 42 Livingston Street does not offer parking.
Does 42 Livingston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Livingston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Livingston Street have a pool?
No, 42 Livingston Street does not have a pool.
Does 42 Livingston Street have accessible units?
No, 42 Livingston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Livingston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Livingston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Livingston Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Livingston Street does not have units with air conditioning.
