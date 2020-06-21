All apartments in Brooklyn
41 Newel Street
41 Newel Street

41 Newel Street
Location

41 Newel Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$3,877

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Be the first to call apartment 1A home in this exciting new development, 41 Newel Street, in the heart of Greenpoint!

This two bedroom, one and a half bathroom duplex is well laid out and appointed. The apartment features walnut hardwood floors, a modern, designer stainless-steel appliance package with open concept kitchen, brand new, spa-like bathroom and in-unit laundry for added convenience.

Situated in prime Greenpoint, McCarren and McGolrick parks a nearby with many transportation options; easy access to the G train at Nassau Avenue, the L line at Bedford Avenue or the NY Water Taxi at India Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Newel Street have any available units?
41 Newel Street has a unit available for $3,877 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 41 Newel Street currently offering any rent specials?
41 Newel Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Newel Street pet-friendly?
No, 41 Newel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 41 Newel Street offer parking?
No, 41 Newel Street does not offer parking.
Does 41 Newel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Newel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Newel Street have a pool?
No, 41 Newel Street does not have a pool.
Does 41 Newel Street have accessible units?
No, 41 Newel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Newel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Newel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Newel Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Newel Street does not have units with air conditioning.
