Amenities
Be the first to call apartment 1A home in this exciting new development, 41 Newel Street, in the heart of Greenpoint!
This two bedroom, one and a half bathroom duplex is well laid out and appointed. The apartment features walnut hardwood floors, a modern, designer stainless-steel appliance package with open concept kitchen, brand new, spa-like bathroom and in-unit laundry for added convenience.
Situated in prime Greenpoint, McCarren and McGolrick parks a nearby with many transportation options; easy access to the G train at Nassau Avenue, the L line at Bedford Avenue or the NY Water Taxi at India Street.